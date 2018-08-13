Perry Ellis International : Signs Luggage License for Original Penguin in Mexico

Perry Ellis International, Inc. Signs Luggage License for Original Penguin in Mexico

August 13, 2018

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (Nasdaq:PERY) announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Kiona S.A. de C.V. granting rights to design and distribute men's and women's hard sided and soft sided luggage under the trademark An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear® ("Original Penguin") in Mexico. The collection includes suitcases and trunks and is currently available in upscale department and specialty stores.

Building on its appeal to youth culture, Original Penguin leverages the brand's mantra to "Be An Original." Original Penguin pays homage to its rich brand heritage, having been adored by countless icons for more than 60 years. A strong influence of humor, fun and attention to detail can be seen in its products. The brand reworks its archive of mid-century classics with seasonal updates to reflect a modern lifestyle.

"We are excited to partner with Kiona and look forward to offering a collection of innovative products tailored to the iconic styles, designs, premium fabrications and construction our Original Penguin consumers have enjoyed for many years," stated Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, Inc.

"We at Kiona are very proud and excited to join the Original Penguin family," said Antonio Fernandez, owner of Kiona S.A. "During the summer, we launched a unique luggage collection, introducing a combination of modern and conventional styles in various exciting colors. We are confident this collection transmits the brand's unique and fun look into our travel categories," said Antonio Fernandez, President of Kiona S.A. de C.V.

For more information about Perry Ellis International, Inc. and the company's entire portfolio of brands, please visit www.PERY.com.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Jantzen® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and Guy Harvey® for performance fishing and resort wear. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com.

About Kiona S.A. de C.V.

Kiona S.A is a leading licensee and distributor of fashion brands in Mexico. Established in 2012, they have become one of the most important names, in all major retailers with their stylish accessories and SLG lines. With many years of experience, Kiona S.A has built a strong relationship with Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro, proving themselves to be a very dedicated and trustworthy company in México.

Contacts:

For PEI: Alberto Maduro SVP of Licensing Tel: 305-873-1331

Alberto.maduro@pery.com

For Kiona S.A. de C.V. Antonio Fernandez President

Tel: 011-55-5705-23-30 manfer100@hotmail.com

Primary Logo

Source: Perry Ellis International Inc.