Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSH)
Pershing Square : Ackman's Pershing Square takes off coronavirus hedges - letter

03/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the WSJ Digital Conference in Laguna Beach

Veteran investor Bill Ackman told clients on Wednesday that he had taken off credit market hedges and reinvested the money into new and existing stock holdings after turning "increasingly positive" on stock and credit markets.

Ackman, who oversees Pershing Square Capital Management, initially took out the hedges - credit protection on investment grade and high yield credit indices - at the start of March as panic caused by coronavirus began cratering markets globally.

In a letter to investors in his listed fund, Pershing Square Holdings Ltd, Ackman said subsequent market falls combined with steps taken by governments to limit the spread of the disease and federal and Treasury monetary support, had made him more positive on the outlook.

"We became increasingly positive on equity and credit markets last week, and began the process of unwinding our hedges and redeploying our capital in companies we love at bargain prices that are built to withstand this crisis, and which we believe will flourish long term," Ackman said.

Ackman said the fund completed its exit from the hedges on March 23, generating proceeds of $2.6 billion (2.21 billion pounds), and had reinvested the money in existing holdings including Agilent, Berkshire Hathaway and Lowe's.

The fund also bought into several new holdings, including buying back in to Starbucks. After the investments, the fund had maintained a cash position of about 17% of portfolio, he added.

By Simon Jessop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 16.74% 15.48 Delayed Quote.-19.21%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 14.73% 64.88 Delayed Quote.-26.21%
Managers
NameTitle
Anne Farlow Chairman
Nicholas Anthony Botta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard John Battey Independent Non-Executive Director
William Scott Independent Director
Richard Leslie Martin Wohanka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.-19.21%3 124
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-47.08%4 479
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.55%2 650
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-21.93%1 728
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 666
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-47.01%1 493
