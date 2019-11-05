Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Pershing Square Holdings    PSH   GG00BPFJTF46

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS

(PSH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pershing Square : Confirms Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend for Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 04:10pm EST
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Confirms Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend for Shareholders

05 Nov 2019 22:00 CET

Company Name

PERSHING

ISN

GG00BPFJTF46

Market

Euronext

Symbol

PSH

Announces 2020 Dividend Schedule

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ('PSH') today confirmed the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, payable as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

USD Dividend Per Share

DRIP Enrollment Deadline

Currency Election Deadline

22/11/2019

20/12/2019

$0.10

29/11/2019

22/11/2019

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to Management Shares and the Special Voting Share, based on their respective net asset values per share.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ('DRIP'). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

PSH also announced today that for the calendar year 2020, the dividend will be paid according to the following table.1

Record Date

Payment Date

USD Dividend Per Share

DRIP Enrollment Deadline

Currency Election Deadline

21/2/2020

20/3/2020

$0.10

28/2/2020

21/2/2020

22/5/2020

19/6/2020

$0.10

29/5/2020

22/5/2020

21/8/2020

18/9/2020

$0.10

28/8/2020

21/8/2020

20/11/2020

18/12/2020

$0.10

27/11/2020

20/11/2020

Additional Information

Each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:

  • the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend;
  • the Company's total indebtedness will be less than one third of the Company's total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.

The decision as to whether PSH pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. While PSH intends to pay a $0.10 quarterly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH's Board's decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

1 The dates in the table may change at the Board's discretion and each dividend will be subject to certain conditions being satisfied.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006087/en/

Media Contact
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne‐Pees / Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, Media-PershingSquareHoldings@camarco.co.uk

Source

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

Provider

BusinessWire

Disclaimer

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 21:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS
04:10pPERSHING SQUARE : Confirms Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend for Shareholders
PU
11/04PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Transactions in Own Shares
PU
11/01PERSHING SQUARE : Releases Monthly Net Asset Value and Performance Report for Oc..
PU
10/31PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Transactions in Own Shares
PU
10/30PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Transactions in Own Shares and Weekly Summary of Tra..
PU
10/30PERSHING SQUARE : Provides Director Declaration – LR 9.6.14 R
PU
10/29PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Additional Share Buyback Program of $100,000,000
PU
10/28PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Transactions in Own Shares
PU
10/25PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Transactions in Own Shares
PU
10/23PERSHING SQUARE : Announces Transactions in Own Shares and Weekly Summary of Tra..
PU
More news
Chart PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Pershing Square Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Battey Independent Non-Executive Director
William Scott Independent Director
Richard Leslie Martin Wohanka Independent Director
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS42.97%3 899
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.00%7 920
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 561
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.81%2 976
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.76%2 354
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.54%2 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group