Pershing Square : Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As Of 5 November 2019

Pershing Square Holdings    PSH

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS

(PSH)
News Summary

11/06/2019 | 04:36pm EST
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As Of 5 November 2019

06 Nov 2019 22:24 CET

Company Name

PERSHING

ISN

GG00BPFJTF46

Market

Euronext

Symbol

PSH

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today released its regular weekly Net Asset Value ('NAV') and performance returns on its website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/weekly-navs/. The NAV and returns were computed as of the close of business on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.

PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 5 November 2019 was 24.95 USD / 19.36 GBP and year-to-date performance was 46.0%.

Weekly net asset value ('NAV') is calculated as of the close of business on each Tuesday and posted on the following business day. In the event that Tuesday is not a business day, the Company will calculate the close-of-business NAV as of the business day immediately preceding that Tuesday. The end-of-month NAV is calculated as of the close of business on the last day of the month and posted on the following business day. For weeks that include a month-end NAV report, PSH will provide only the month-end NAV and not report the Tuesday NAV. Monthly NAVs are published in accordance with the Decree on Conduct of Business Supervision of Financial Undertakings under the Wft (Besluit Gedragstoezicht financiële ondernemingen Wft).

Performance is presented on a net-of-fees basis and reflects the deduction of, among other expenses: management fees, brokerage commissions, administrative fees and accrued performance fees, if any. The performance figure includes the reinvestment of all dividends, interest and capital gains. Depending on the timing of a specific investment, net performance for an individual investor may vary from the net performance as stated herein. Net performance is a geometrically linked time weighted calculation.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006045/en/

Media Contact
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees / Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk

Source

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

Provider

BusinessWire

Disclaimer

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 21:34:12 UTC
