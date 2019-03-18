Persimmon : Annual Financial Report

18 March 2019

Persimmon Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report 2018 and Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that the following documents are today being made available to shareholders:

1. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 1 May 2019 and Explanatory Circular; and

3. Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of each of the above documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 are available on request from the Company Secretary, Persimmon Plc, Persimmon House, Fulford, York, YO19 4FE and are also available to view on our Company website at:

www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/investors