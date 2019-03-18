Log in
Persimmon : Annual Financial Report

03/18/2019

18 March 2019

Persimmon Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report 2018 and Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that the following documents are today being made available to shareholders:

1. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 1 May 2019 and Explanatory Circular; and

3. Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of each of the above documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 are available on request from the Company Secretary, Persimmon Plc, Persimmon House, Fulford, York, YO19 4FE and are also available to view on our Company website at:

www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/investors

Disclaimer

Persimmon plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:49:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 725 M
EBIT 2019 1 091 M
Net income 2019 896 M
Finance 2019 1 170 M
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
P/E ratio 2020 8,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 7 286 M
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON18.86%9 687
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-0.67%20 347
D.R. HORTON17.60%15 221
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD13.35%11 123
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS32.45%8 267
TAYLOR WIMPEY34.86%8 011
