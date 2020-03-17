Persimmon : Annual Financial Report

17 March 2020

Persimmon Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Company announces that the Annual Report 2019 and AGM documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2019 and AGM documents are available on request from the Company Secretary, Persimmon Plc, Persimmon House, Fulford, York, YO19 4FE and are also available to view on our Company website at:

www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/investors

The 2020 AGM will be available to view via webcast, further details will be on the Company website.