PERSIMMON

PERSIMMON

(PSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/17 12:14:16 pm
1748.75 GBp   -4.23%
PERSIMMON : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/16PERSIMMON : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
03/05London stocks end winning run as virus fears spread panic
RE
Persimmon : Annual Financial Report

03/17/2020 | 11:50am EDT
RNS Number : 5047G
Persimmon PLC
17 March 2020

17 March 2020

Persimmon Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Company announces that the Annual Report 2019 and AGM documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2019 and AGM documents are available on request from the Company Secretary, Persimmon Plc, Persimmon House, Fulford, York, YO19 4FE and are also available to view on our Company website at:

www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/investors

The 2020 AGM will be available to view via webcast, further details will be on the Company website.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ACSBUGDXGSBDGGR

Disclaimer

Persimmon plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:49:05 UTC
