PERSIMMON : Drive to raise quality hits profit at UK housebuilder Persimmon
RE
04:17aPERSIMMON : Half-year results - Amendment
PU
02:52aPERSIMMON : Half-year Results
PU
Persimmon : Drive to raise quality hits profit at UK housebuilder Persimmon

08/20/2019 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed at a Persimmon construction site in Dartford, southern Britain

(Reuters) - A drive to improve the quality of its houses slowed sales and knocked profits at Persimmon in the first half of the year, Britain's second largest housebuilder said on Tuesday.

Facing criticism over the standard and safety of its houses, as well as a row over management bonuses after it benefited from the government's buyer subsidy scheme, the company commissioned an external review of its business practices in April.

While it waits for the results, it has decided to push back the timing of handovers as it seeks to quash the charge that its homes were being delivered in poor condition.

The company said its additional investment in customer service had driven a 1.4% drop in pretax profit to 509.3 million pounds for the six months ending June 30.

Liberum analysts said that was in line with market expectations, and Persimmon shares were little changed at 0900 GMT.

The company lost nearly a third of its value last year and appointed company insider Dave Jenkinson as Chief Executive Officer permanently in February after former CEO Jeff Fairburn stepped down after a row over his bonus package.

"The change of CEO gives it an advantage to be open and honest about its previous issues and attempt to start its relationship with its customers anew," said Julie Palmer, a partner at corporate restructuring consultancy Begbies Traynor.

"Today's statement from Dave Jenkinson seems to want to make these two points clear."

Traynor added, however, that with uncertainty over Britain's divorce with the European Union looming, Persimmon may struggle to grow.

In the first six months of the year, the company, which competes with Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, sold 7,584 homes, versus 8,072 in the same period of 2018.

Its focus on cheaper family homes helped increase sales last year at a time when the top end of the UK housing market was suffering from Britons' nerves about Brexit.

Persimmon said it was working with suppliers to assess the risks associated with Brexit, without giving details.

"We have continued to experience some pressure with respect to the cost and availability of certain materials in the supply chain as the output from the industry continues to expand," the company said, adding it expected cost inflation to be around 4% this year.

Persimmon said the average selling price of its homes rose to 216,950 pounds from 215,813 pounds a year earlier, while revenue fell to 1.75 billion pounds from 1.84 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Mark Potter)

By Samantha Machado
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -0.51% 622.8 Delayed Quote.35.31%
PERSIMMON -0.21% 1856.5 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 634 M
EBIT 2019 1 058 M
Net income 2019 843 M
Finance 2019 995 M
Yield 2019 12,7%
P/E ratio 2019 6,95x
P/E ratio 2020 6,89x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 5 891 M
Chart PERSIMMON
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 522,21  GBp
Last Close Price 1 862,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON-3.52%7 150
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-4.17%20 466
D.R. HORTON38.98%17 814
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD15.94%11 861
PULTEGROUP25.09%8 915
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS35.31%7 730
