PERSIMMON (PSN)
Persimmon : EBT Share Purchase

10/15/2018

15 October 2018

EBT Share Purchase

On 12 October 2018 Persimmon plc (the 'Company') was informed that on that day Persimmon (Share Scheme Trustees) Limited purchased 12,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 2239.7735p.

The shares were purchased by the employee benefit trust for the Company's Bonus Share Scheme. Each of the executive directors of the Company is a potential participant under the Bonus Share Scheme and is therefore regarded as having a notional interest in these shares.

Following this purchase, Persimmon (Share Scheme Trustees) Limited holds 36,217 shares in the Company for the Bonus Share Scheme representing 0.0115% of the issued share capital.

The issued share capital of the Company on 12 October 2018 was 315,939,546 ordinary shares.

T L Davison

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Persimmon plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:17:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 652 M
EBIT 2018 1 070 M
Net income 2018 876 M
Finance 2018 1 241 M
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 8,10
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 7 105 M
Chart PERSIMMON
Persimmon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Fairburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jenkinson Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON-17.86%9 344
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-23.45%19 995
D.R. HORTON-26.32%14 298
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-19.56%10 216
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.06%8 269
TAYLOR WIMPEY-21.92%6 944
