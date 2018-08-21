Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Persimmon    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON (PSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 05:35:20 pm
2444 GBp   -0.73%
08:15aPERSIMMON : UK builder Persimmon's first-half profit rises, sees mor..
RE
08:12aPERSIMMON : Half Year Results
PU
08/15Pay for Britain's top bosses rises 23 percent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Persimmon : UK builder Persimmon's first-half profit rises, sees more growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Builders construct modular Space4 homes on a Persimmon development in Coventry

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon, whose boss been criticised for his high pay, posted a 13 percent increase in half-year pretax profit and said it expected to see further growth.

Profit before tax hit 516.3 million pounds ($658 million) in the six months to the end of June, the company said on Tuesday.

"We believe we are well positioned to deliver further high quality, sustainable growth," said Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn.

Fairburn was the highest paid CEO among the bosses of Britain's 100 biggest listed firms in the financial year ending 2017, receiving 47.1 million pounds, as part of a plan which included share options, according to a survey released last week.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERSIMMON
08:15aPERSIMMON : UK builder Persimmon's first-half profit rises, sees more growth
RE
08:12aPERSIMMON : Half Year Results
PU
08/15Pay for Britain's top bosses rises 23 percent
RE
07/26STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : calls out peers for AGM no-shows
RE
07/05PERSIMMON : reports revenue rise as house prices inch up
RE
07/05PERSIMMON : Trading Update
PU
07/05PERSIMMON : 2nd quarter results
CO
07/02PERSIMMON PLC : half-yearly sales release
07/02PERSIMMON : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/14PERSIMMON : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/10Semi-Final SNAPS - World Cup Fever Takes Over The NAPS Portfolio 
06/1635 Of 81 Consumer Cyclical Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For June 
06/15Your 50 Top Yield Consumer Cyclical Dividend Stocks For June 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
03/29Here's Your 50 Top-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dividend Stocks For March (And Net.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 618 M
EBIT 2018 1 052 M
Net income 2018 863 M
Finance 2018 1 278 M
Yield 2018 9,07%
P/E ratio 2018 8,92
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 7 705 M
Chart PERSIMMON
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Fairburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jenkinson Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON-10.74%9 892
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-21.15%20 895
D.R. HORTON-13.10%16 734
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-11.44%11 440
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-19.63%8 278
PULTEGROUP-15.52%7 978
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.