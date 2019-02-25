Log in
PERSIMMON

(PSN)
My previous session
Persimmon : to name Jenkinson as new chief executive - Sky News

0
02/25/2019
FILE PHOTO - A sign is displayed at a Persimmon construction site in Dartford, southern Britain

(Reuters) - Persimmon Plc will name Dave Jenkinson, the former finance director of the housebuilding company who had lately been acting chief executive, as CEO on a permanent basis, Sky News reported on Monday.

The company will confirm Jenkinson in his new role on Tuesday as it seeks to move on from media and shareholder criticism of the pay package of the former CEO, Sky News said.

Persimmon shares fell as much as 8 percent on Monday, after reports on Saturday that Britain's housing minister, James Brokenshire, is pressing the builder on how it operates within a public funding scheme for new house buyers.

The company is expected to report final 2018 results on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

0
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 630 M
EBIT 2018 1 071 M
Net income 2018 874 M
Finance 2018 1 222 M
Yield 2018 9,52%
P/E ratio 2018 8,91
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 7 838 M
Chart PERSIMMON
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON27.88%10 228
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.76%20 512
D.R. HORTON17.83%15 251
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD4.42%10 221
PULTEGROUP7.66%7 754
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD12.92%7 751
