PERSIMMON PLC    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
News 
News

Homebuilder Persimmon reinstates dividend after strong start to second-half

08/18/2020 | 04:42am EDT
A warning sign is displayed at a Persimmon construction site in Dartford

Housebuilder Persimmon posted a plunge in first-half profit on Tuesday after lockdown disrupted construction and home sales, but said it would reinstate its dividend after an "excellent start" to the second half of the year.

The company's shares were 4.4% higher at 2729 pence by 0747 GMT, making it the top gainer on Britain's FTSE 100 index.

After coming to a virtual standstill in late March and April, Britain's housing market has picked up pace as pent-up demand, tax breaks for home purchases and a desire for suburban living buck the usual summer slowdown.

Persimmon declared a "modest" interim dividend of 40 pence per share in place of 125 pence a share payment it cancelled earlier.

It is one of the first UK-listed companies to bring back a dividend, providing some optimism for investors after the coronavirus crisis hammered the sector.

The UK's second-largest homebuilder said it expects to deliver about 45% of its second half new home completions by the end of September, adding that its gross margin remained resilient due to lower costs.

"This year is increasingly looking to be a game of two halves for Persimmon, with the outlook rather brighter than the pandemic-hit first few months," Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at Interactive Investor said.

Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between mid July and early August, according to property website Rightmove.

"Potential medium-term risks to demand associated with Covid-19, rising unemployment and Brexit remain, but long-term housing market fundamentals continue to be strong," Persimmon, which competes with Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, said.

Persimmon sold 4,900 homes in the first six months of the year compared with 7,584 in the year earlier period, with the average selling price rising to 225,066 pounds ($295,736) from 216,942 pounds.

Pretax profit fell to 292.4 million pounds from 509.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7610 pounds)

By Samantha Machado

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 1.42% 529 Delayed Quote.-30.16%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.90388 Delayed Quote.6.95%
PERSIMMON PLC 5.13% 2750.5 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -3.10% 611 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1.28% 122.95 Delayed Quote.-37.25%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 796 M 3 674 M 3 674 M
Net income 2020 605 M 794 M 794 M
Net cash 2020 1 072 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,43%
Capitalization 8 328 M 10 908 M 10 941 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 285
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 773,59 GBX
Last Close Price 2 613,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC-3.04%10 908
D.R. HORTON, INC.39.01%26 670
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-21.96%16 366
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.13%13 489
PULTEGROUP, INC.19.66%12 451
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-4.26%7 633
