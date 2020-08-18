Log in
Persimmon : UK homebuilder Persimmon restores dividend on hopes of solid second-half

08/18/2020 | 03:14am EDT
A warning sign is displayed at a Persimmon construction site in Dartford

Housebuilder Persimmon posted a plunge in first-half profit on Tuesday, as it sold fewer homes due to coronavirus-driven disruptions to construction activity and transactions, but "an excellent start to the second half" helped it reinstate dividend.

The UK's second-largest homebuilder is expecting to deliver about 45% of its second half new home completions by September end.

Britain's housing market has picked up pace in recent months after coming to a virtual standstill in late March and April as tax breaks for home purchases and a shift towards suburban living caused by the pandemic spur home sales.

"Potential medium-term risks to demand associated with Covid-19, rising unemployment and Brexit remain, but long-term housing market fundamentals continue to be strong", Persimmon said.

The FTSE-100 company declared a "modest" interim dividend of 40 pence per share in place of 125 pence a share that it had cancelled earlier.

In the first half, it sold 4,900 homes compared with 7,584 homes sold last year, with the average selling price of its homes rising to 225,066 pounds ($295,736.72) from 216,942 pounds a year earlier.

Pretax profit fell to 292.4 million pounds in the six months ended June 30 from 509.3 million pounds last year.

(This story refiles to add company name in headline)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 796 M 3 674 M 3 674 M
Net income 2020 605 M 794 M 794 M
Net cash 2020 1 072 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,43%
Capitalization 8 328 M 10 908 M 10 941 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 285
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 773,59 GBX
Last Close Price 2 613,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC-3.04%10 908
D.R. HORTON, INC.39.01%26 670
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-21.96%16 366
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.13%13 489
PULTEGROUP, INC.19.66%12 451
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-4.26%7 633
