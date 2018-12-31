Personal Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

Personal Assets Trust plc

LEI Number: 213800Z7ABM7RLQ41516

Date: 31 December 2018

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 31 December2018, Personal Assets Trust plc (the 'Company') issued 500 Ordinary Shares of £12.50 from its block listing facility at a price of £391.20 per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 2,321,386 Ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 2,321,386.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Personal Assets Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steven Davidson

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6603