PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC
Personal Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

12/31/2018

Personal Assets Trust plc

To: RNS

From: Personal Assets Trust plc

LEI Number: 213800Z7ABM7RLQ41516

Date: 31 December 2018

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 31 December2018, Personal Assets Trust plc (the 'Company') issued 500 Ordinary Shares of £12.50 from its block listing facility at a price of £391.20 per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 2,321,386 Ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 2,321,386.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Personal Assets Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steven Davidson

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6603

Disclaimer

Personal Assets Trust plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 12:28:04 UTC
