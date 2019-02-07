Log in
PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC (PNL)
Personal Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

02/07/2019 | 11:40am EST

Personal Assets Trust plc

To: RNS

From: Personal Assets Trust plc

LEI Number: 213800Z7ABM7RLQ41516

Date: 07 February 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 07 February 2019, Personal Assets Trust plc (the 'Company') issued 4,800 Ordinary Shares of £12.50 from its block listing facility at an average price of £397.736458 per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 2,351,886 Ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 2,351,886.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Personal Assets Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steven Davidson

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6603

Disclaimer

Personal Assets Trust plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 16:39:04 UTC
