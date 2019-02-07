Personal Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

Personal Assets Trust plc
To: RNS
From: Personal Assets Trust plc
LEI Number: 213800Z7ABM7RLQ41516
Date: 07 February 2019
ISSUE OF EQUITY
On 07 February 2019, Personal Assets Trust plc (the 'Company') issued 4,800 Ordinary Shares of £12.50 from its block listing facility at an average price of £397.736458 per share.
The Company's issued share capital now consists of 2,351,886 Ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 2,351,886.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Personal Assets Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Steven Davidson
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 538 6603
Disclaimer
Personal Assets Trust plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 16:39:04 UTC