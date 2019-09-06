Log in
Personal Assets Trust PLC    PNL   GB0006827546

PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PNL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 11:30:00 am
42450 GBp   -1.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Personal Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

09/06/2019 | 11:57am EDT

Personal Assets Trust plc

To: RNS

From: Personal Assets Trust plc

LEI Number: 213800Z7ABM7RLQ41516

Date: 06 September 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 06 September 2019, Personal Assets Trust plc (the 'Company') issued 1,800 Ordinary shares of £12.50 from its block listing facility at a price of £427.30 per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 2,592,927 Ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 2,592,927.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Personal Assets Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company now has authority to issue 128,954 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400

Personal Assets Trust plc published this content on 06 September 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Hamish Noble Buchan Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Joseph Neilly Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin John Angus Executive Director
Frank P. Rushbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Sharp Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC9.58%1 372
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 848
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS51.16%1 127
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP27.84%222
