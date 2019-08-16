Personal Assets Trust : Issue of Equity - Replacement

Personal Assets Trust plc

Date: 16 August 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 16 August 2019, Personal Assets Trust plc (the 'Company') issued 700 Ordinary shares of £12.50 from its block listing facility at a price of £428.60 per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 2,560,687 Ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 2,560,687.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Personal Assets Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company now has authority to issue 161,194 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

