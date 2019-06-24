PERSONALI : Personalis Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Over Allotment Option

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,109,725 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,188,225 additional shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Personalis. Personalis estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $140.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The company's stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on June 20, 2019 under the trading symbol "PSNL."

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-manager of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 19, 2019. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1‐004‐03‐43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255‐0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 631‐274‐2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005123/en/