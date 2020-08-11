Personalis : Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of its common stock. In addition, Personalis expects the underwriters to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock from a selling stockholder on the same terms and conditions. Personalis will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers. BTIG, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2020, and was declared effective on July 10, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1‐004‐03‐43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255‐0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 631‐274‐2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing population sequencing and cancer genomics company, with a continuing focus on scale, efficiency and quality. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis®Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Personalis’ expectations regarding the proposed public offering. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Personalis cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the risk that the proposed public offering will not be consummated on the terms or in the amounts contemplated or otherwise, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Risks and uncertainties relating to Personalis and its business can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of Personalis’ Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering filed with the SEC on August 11, 2020. Personalis undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Personalis’ expectations, except as required by law.

