Personalis : Appoints Karin Eastham to Its Board of Directors

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that it has appointed Karin Eastham as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Ms. Eastham brings more than 36 years of experience as both an executive and as an independent director in the biotechnology industry, with deep expertise in finance and operations. From May 2004 until her retirement in September 2008, Ms. Eastham served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and as a member of the Board of Trustees, of the Burnham Institute for Medical Research (now Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute), a non-profit corporation engaged in biomedical research.

Ms. Eastham currently serves as a Board member for Geron Corporation, Veracyte, Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics. Previously, she served on the public company boards of Illumina, Inc., MorphoSys AG, Trius Therapeutics, Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genoptix, Inc., Tercica, Inc. and SGX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ms. Eastham received both a B.S. in Accounting and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University.

“I am honored to join the Board of Personalis to support the mission of transforming the development of next generation therapeutics, driven by capturing the molecular data of each patient’s cancer,” said Ms. Eastham.

"Personalis’ business leverages state-of-the-art genomics and very large-scale data / analytics to help our customers develop the next generation of cancer therapeutics,” said Jonathan MacQuitty, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Personalis, Inc. “I’m delighted to welcome Karin to the Board of Personalis. Her experience and thinking will be invaluable to the company.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

