Personalis, Inc.

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
Personalis, Inc. : to Present New Data at the AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference

11/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA, November 17-20, including poster presentations on November 18th and 19th.

The company will showcase ImmunoID NeXT™, the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

Following is a list of abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.

Scientific Poster Presentations

Poster Number

 

Title & Presenter

 

Day & Time

 

Location

A19

 

 

HLA allele-specific loss of heterozygosity detection
using augmented exome capture approach

Presenter: Rachel Marty Pyke, Ph.D.

 

November 18:
12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

 

Back Bay

B18

 

 

Exome scale liquid biopsy monitoring of putative
neoantigens and genomic biomarkers in patients
on anti-PD-1 therapy in squamous cell carcinoma of
the head and neck

Presenter: Charles Abbott, Ph.D.

 

November 19:
4:30 PM – 7:00 PM

 

Back Bay

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the conference (Exhibit # 10). Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company’s cancer immunogenomics services.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


© Business Wire 2019
