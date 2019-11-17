Personalis, Inc. : to Present New Data at the AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the AACR Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA, November 17-20, including poster presentations on November 18th and 19th.

The company will showcase ImmunoID NeXT™, the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

Following is a list of abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.

Scientific Poster Presentations

Poster Number Title & Presenter Day & Time Location A19 HLA allele-specific loss of heterozygosity detection

using augmented exome capture approach



Presenter: Rachel Marty Pyke, Ph.D. November 18:

12:30 PM – 3:00 PM Back Bay B18 Exome scale liquid biopsy monitoring of putative

neoantigens and genomic biomarkers in patients

on anti-PD-1 therapy in squamous cell carcinoma of

the head and neck



Presenter: Charles Abbott, Ph.D. November 19:

4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Back Bay

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the conference (Exhibit # 10). Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company’s cancer immunogenomics services.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191117005063/en/