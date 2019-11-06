Log in
Personalis, Inc. : to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting

11/06/2019 | 01:17pm EST

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD, November 7-10, including poster presentations on November 8th and 9th.

The company will showcase ImmunoID NeXT™, the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

Following is a list of abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.

Scientific Poster Presentations

Poster Number & Category

Title & Presenter

Day & Time

Location

P77

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

Comprehensive profiling of tumor-immune interaction in anti-PD-1 treated melanoma patients reveals subject-specific tumor escape mechanisms

Presenter: Charles Abbott, Ph.D.

November 8:
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
and
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Poster Hall: Prince George AB

P72

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

Comprehensive and accurate prediction of presented neoantigens using ImmunoID NeXT and advanced machine learning algorithms

Presenters: Dattatreya Mellacheruvu, Ph.D. and Rachel Pyke, Ph.D.

November 9:
12:35 PM – 2:05 PM
and
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Poster Hall: Prince George AB

P96

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

T-cell receptor alpha and beta repertoire profiling using an augmented transcriptome

Presenter: Eric Levy, Ph.D.

November 9:
12:35 PM – 2:05 PM
and
7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Poster Hall: Prince George AB

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the conference (Booth # 431). Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company’s cancer immunogenomics services.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 61,7 M
EBIT 2019 -24,8 M
Net income 2019 -26,3 M
Finance 2019 128 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,45x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
Capitalization 341 M
NameTitle
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan J. MacQuitty Chairman
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer
Richard O. Chen Chief Science Officer
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSONALIS, INC.0.00%341
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.42%27 144
LONZA GROUP38.04%26 293
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 807
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.87.65%18 222
INCYTE CORPORATION32.30%18 121
