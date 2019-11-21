Log in
PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
Personalis, Inc. : to Present at NeoAg Summit US 2019

11/21/2019 | 08:07am EST

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present at the NeoAg Summit US 2019 in Boston on November 21st at 9:15 AM EST.

The presentation, entitled “ImmunoID NeXT: A Comprehensive Platform for Improving Neoantigen Prediction, Tumor Escape Mechanism Reporting, TME Assessment, and Tumor Heterogeneity Profiling for Immuno-Oncology,” will provide an overview of Personalis’ newly-launched cancer immunogenomics platform, specifically highlighting innovative machine learning-based methods for the comprehensive identification of neoantigens and the detection of emerging and novel biomarkers of response and resistance to immunotherapy.

ImmunoID NeXT™ is the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

The presentation will be delivered by Sean M. Boyle, PhD, Sr. Director, Bioinformatics Applications for Personalis.

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the conference (Exhibit #9). Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company’s cancer immunogenomics capabilities.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


© Business Wire 2019
