Personalis, Inc. : to Present at NeoAg Summit US 2019

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present at the NeoAg Summit US 2019 in Boston on November 21st at 9:15 AM EST.

The presentation, entitled “ImmunoID NeXT: A Comprehensive Platform for Improving Neoantigen Prediction, Tumor Escape Mechanism Reporting, TME Assessment, and Tumor Heterogeneity Profiling for Immuno-Oncology,” will provide an overview of Personalis’ newly-launched cancer immunogenomics platform, specifically highlighting innovative machine learning-based methods for the comprehensive identification of neoantigens and the detection of emerging and novel biomarkers of response and resistance to immunotherapy.

ImmunoID NeXT™ is the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

The presentation will be delivered by Sean M. Boyle, PhD, Sr. Director, Bioinformatics Applications for Personalis.

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the conference (Exhibit #9). Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company’s cancer immunogenomics capabilities.

