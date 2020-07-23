Log in
Personalis : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (866) 220-8061 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9168 for international callers, using conference ID: 4682918. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 23,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart PERSONALIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Personalis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSONALIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 17,07 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan J. MacQuitty Chairman
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer
Richard O. Chen Chief Scientific Officer
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSONALIS, INC.56.61%541
LONZA GROUP60.53%45 344
MODERNA, INC.325.49%32 360
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.33%31 429
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.76%30 610
INCYTE CORPORATION20.67%22 905
