PERSONALIS INC

(PSNL)
Personalis : to Participate in the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

08/26/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the company will participate at the upcoming 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference being held from September 9-11, 2019 in New York, NY.

Personalis is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 180 days following the presentation.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 61,7 M
EBIT 2019 -24,8 M
Net income 2019 -26,3 M
Finance 2019 128 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -20,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,45x
EV / Sales2020 6,07x
Capitalization 587 M
Chart PERSONALIS INC
Duration : Period :
Personalis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSONALIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,33  $
Last Close Price 18,86  $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher James Schaepe Director
Patrick J. Balthrop Director
Kenneth E. Ludlum Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSONALIS INC0.00%587
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC31.83%30 001
LONZA GROUP37.53%26 603
INCYTE CORPORATION28.81%17 616
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%15 955
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION85.36%15 145
