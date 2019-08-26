Personalis : to Participate in the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the company will participate at the upcoming 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference being held from September 9-11, 2019 in New York, NY.

Personalis is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 180 days following the presentation.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

