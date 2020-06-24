Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Personalis, Inc. - PSNL

06/24/2020

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Personalis, Inc.  ("Personalis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSNL).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Personalis, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 20, 2019, Personalis completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering approximately 7.9 million shares priced at $17.00 per share and raising $140 million in gross proceeds.  Four days after the IPO, Personalis stock was trading as high as $31.88 per share.  Since the IPO, Personalis's stock has closed as low as $4.75 per share, representing a decline of more than 72% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-personalis-inc---psnl-301083268.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
