Perspecta : Awarded $166 Million Program to Provide IT Support for the United States Senate

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract from the United States Senate for its Information Technology Support Contract IV (ITSC IV). The award, which represents new work for the company, has a two-year base with four, one-year options and a potential value of $166 million.

"With a long history of supporting complex systems and network requirements, we have gained a deep understanding, and appreciation of the unique nature and the complexities of high value infrastructure and end-users, which has us well-prepared to deliver this work," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "This award is a true testament of our trusted relationship with the customer and we look forward to working closely with the Senate Sergeant at Arms to ensure superior service to the U.S. Senate."

Under the potential $166 million contract, Perspecta will provide the Senate with acquisition and IT support services for workstation and server hardware, operating system software and application system software. The company will also provide innovative help desk services and on-site maintenance and support for the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., and more than 400 state offices for Senate members, committees, leadership and officers—improving the end-user experience while improving cost optimization and productivity.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-awarded-166-million-program-to-provide-it-support-for-the-united-states-senate-300912483.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.