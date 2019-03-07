Perspecta : Awarded New $129 Million Department of Defense Program to Provide Operational Support

CHANTILLY, Va., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded a contract from the Department of Defense (DoD). This represents new work for the company, has a one-year base, four one-year options and one six-month extension option, with a total maximum value of $129 million, if all options are exercised.

"We have been trusted to solve some of the most critical national security and foreign relations challenges for nearly five decades," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "This win speaks not only to our dependability as a partner, but also our ability as an advisor to adapt to evolving mission needs. We are excited to bring our proven capabilities and innovative thinking to the DoD, and we look forward to a long partnership ahead."

Using innovation backed by highly-skilled talent, technical expertise, advanced IP and a deep partnership ecosystem, Perspecta brings transformative digital skills and mission-enabled offerings in advanced analytics, cybersecurity, systems engineering and agile software development to its customers.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

