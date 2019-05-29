Perspecta : Labs Employee Receives Test of Time Award from IEEE

CHANTILLY, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that Thomas Benjamin, a senior research scientist at its innovative research arm, Perspecta Labs, has received the Test of Time Award at the 40th Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Symposium on Security and Privacy (S&P) on Tuesday, May 21 in San Francisco.

In its inaugural year, the IEEE S&P Test of Time Award is recognizes published papers of a critical topic of interest that have made a lasting impact on its respective field. Benjamin and his co-authors have received this award for their paper "Pacemakers and Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators: Software Radio Attacks and Zero-Power Defenses". Their paper not only identified dangerous security and privacy vulnerabilities in the designs of some medical devices, but also introduced and prototyped several zero-power defense strategies.

"It is always exciting to see one of our bright employees rewarded for their innovation and forward-thinking," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "The team at Perspecta Labs prides itself on being at the cusp of emerging technologies. Thomas' work on this paper is a true representation of who we are and what we do at Perspecta."

In his current role at Perspecta Labs, Benjamin works on various research programs dealing with cybersecurity and wireless networking. He holds a bachelor's of science degree from Yale University and a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, both in computer science. He also performed doctoral level research at ETH Zurich.

