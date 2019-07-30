Perspecta : Receives CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 Ratings

CHANTILLY, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development (CMMI-DEV) Maturity Level 5 and Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI-SVC) Maturity Level 3 ratings of its Medicare systems and Medicare hosting services organization, in a multi-model appraisal event. Both ratings, difficult to achieve, validate the company's ability to deliver effective and efficient performance for customers in the public sector.

CMMI is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with a mechanism to evaluate their capabilities resulting directly in improved performance to customers. The CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC models were developed by a coalition of industry, government agencies and the Software Engineering Institute to objectively assess the full range of an organization's software and systems engineering, services delivery, project management, services management and organizational management capabilities.

"We are extremely proud of the significant achievements associated with the results of our recent appraisal event," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO, Perspecta. "We have always been confident in our ability to run a high-maturity center, but this appraisal validates our structure and discipline to provide the pinnacle of performance and predictability to our customers. Both ratings demonstrate our commitment to fully supporting our Medicare customer's mission."

The CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 rating indicates that Perspecta's Medicare systems organization is performing at the highest, optimizing level for all development activities. This indicates the company's ability to continuously improve their processes and implement statistically sound practices across its Medicare systems organization, significantly lowering risks to successful program execution.

The CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 rating indicates that Perspecta's Medicare hosting services organization is performing at a "managed level" for all IT services activities. At this level, the organization has validated that their services are performed using industry best practices and that they are continually improved and managed.

Perspecta's appraisal was performed by Atkott, Inc. By objectively assessing the full range of an organization's software and systems engineering, services, program management, and organizational management capabilities, the CMMI Institute is working to accelerate the development and adoption of best practices as well as provide solutions for emerging business needs worldwide.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-receives-cmmi-dev-maturity-level-5-and-cmmi-svc-maturity-level-3-ratings-300893086.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.