Perspecta : Wins New $71 Million Contract to Deploy Enterprise Logging System for the United States Air Force

CHANTILLY, Va., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded the Enterprise Logging Phase 2 (EL2) contract with the United States Air Force (USAF). The single award contract, awarded under USAF Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) NetOps, represents new work for the company and has a one-year base and four, one-year options, with a maximum ceiling value of $71 million.

The mission of the EL2 program is to increase the USAF's cyber situational awareness by implementing an enterprise-wide logging architecture. On the program, Perspecta will work with the USAF to deploy a global enterprise logging architecture that integrates base-level log storage, forwarding and query capabilities with existing central management and reporting capabilities.

"At Perspecta, our people thrive under the high-pressure environment of solving mission-critical challenges," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "This win is a testament to our bold thinking, innovative approach to developing next-gen cybersecurity solutions and dedication to our customer's mission. The Perspecta team is energized to partner with the USAF customer and is eager to get to work on this important operation."

Specifically, the Perspecta solution will provide USAF cyber teams with the means to identify threats, perform analysis and identify indications and warnings.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

