PERSPECTA INC

(PRSP)
Perspecta : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

09/04/2019

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it will participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY on Sept. 6, 2019.

Perspecta Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Perspecta Inc.)

Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta, will participate in a fireside chat and question and answer session at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Curtis will be joined by John Kavanaugh, Perspecta's chief financial officer.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Perspecta website at investors.perspecta.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-to-participate-in-the-citi-2019-global-technology-conference-300912060.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
