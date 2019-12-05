Perspecta : wins position on GSA COMET program and $16 million task order to provide agile services and support to Federal Acquisition Services

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received a position on the General Services Administration (GSA) CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) program. The program, which represents new work for the company, is a blanket purchase agreement and has a one-year base with four one-year options. The company was also awarded its first task order on the program, valued at $16 million.

COMET, which will support GSA's Federal Acquisition Services (FAS) group, will provide the agency with a streamlined process to support agile delivery services. Specifically, Perspecta will compete for task orders to provide IT management and governance, business process analysis, agile solution architecture and design, agile application development and configuration, analytics, integration and DevOps to the customer. On its first task order, Perspecta will provide the FAS Integrated Acquisition Environment (IAE) organization with development as well as operations and maintenance of beta.SAM.gov, the agency's effort to streamline and consolidate 10 legacy federal award systems into a single website.

"We are always looking for new ways to expand our partnership with GSA," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "Our deep understanding of GSA's systems and requirements and strong past performance have prepared us well for this opportunity. We will continue to rely on innovation and our market expertise to modernize and support the GSA IT environment."

For more than 18 years and across more than 25 projects, Perspecta has been providing comprehensive IT support services to GSA. Services have included: project oversight, enterprise solution development, and application maintenance in support of GSA's business and strategic IT objectives.

