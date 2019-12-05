Log in
PERSPECTA INC.

PERSPECTA INC.

(PRSP)
Perspecta : wins position on GSA COMET program and $16 million task order to provide agile services and support to Federal Acquisition Services

12/05/2019 | 08:46am EST

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received a position on the General Services Administration (GSA) CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) program. The program, which represents new work for the company, is a blanket purchase agreement and has a one-year base with four one-year options. The company was also awarded its first task order on the program, valued at $16 million.

Rocky Thurston, Perspecta SVP and GM, Civilian State and Local

COMET, which will support GSA's Federal Acquisition Services (FAS) group, will provide the agency with a streamlined process to support agile delivery services. Specifically, Perspecta will compete for task orders to provide IT management and governance, business process analysis, agile solution architecture and design, agile application development and configuration, analytics, integration and DevOps to the customer. On its first task order, Perspecta will provide the FAS Integrated Acquisition Environment (IAE) organization with development as well as operations and maintenance of beta.SAM.gov, the agency's effort to streamline and consolidate 10 legacy federal award systems into a single website.

"We are always looking for new ways to expand our partnership with GSA," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "Our deep understanding of GSA's systems and requirements and strong past performance have prepared us well for this opportunity. We will continue to rely on innovation and our market expertise to modernize and support the GSA IT environment." 

For more than 18 years and across more than 25 projects, Perspecta has been providing comprehensive IT support services to GSA. Services have included: project oversight, enterprise solution development, and application maintenance in support of GSA's business and strategic IT objectives.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation.  For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

