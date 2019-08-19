Log in
PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT

(PGAS)
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT : PGAS Business Presentation 6M-2019

08/19/2019

Investor Presentation

Consolidated 6M-2019 Update

www.pgn.co.id

Disclaimer &

Cautionary

Statement

This document is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the Company's credit facilities or any of the Company's securities. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it that have not been

independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. The information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit process.

This document may include forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, capital expenditures, business trend, and other information that is not historical. When used in this document, the words "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "predicts", "forecasts", or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should",

"could", or "may" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking

statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data are based upon the Company's expectation and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward- looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking

statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events.

2

Table of

Contents

1

2

3

About PGAS

Company Overview

The Milestones | The Sub-Holding Co | Leadership | Business Portfolio | Business Structure | Gas Infrastructure 6M - 2019 Highlights

6M2019

Operational Performance

Distribution | Transmission | Other Downstream | Upstream Lifting

6M2019

Financial Performance

Income Statement | Balance Sheet |

Cashflow | Financial Ratios

3

About PGAS

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS:IJ) the leading natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGAS continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of natural gas.

PGAS is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGAS owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of more than 10,000km in total length, covering c. 96% of the national natural gas pipeline network. PGAS' upstream portfolio consist of 11 oil and gas blocks across the country, and 1 shale gas in Houston, US. PGAS has 2 FSRU's (Lampung & West Java) and land based regasification facility in Arun. PGAS, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.

PGAS become subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero) since 11 March 2018 as part of Government of Indonesia's Oil & Gas Holding initiatives. With the acquisition of 51% stake in PT Pertamina Gas (and its subsidiaries) on 28 December 2018, PGAS has officially been the Gas Sub-holding Company.

Company Overview

The Milestones | The Sub-Holding Co |

Leadership | Business Portfolio |

Business Structure | Gas Infrastructure |

6M - 2019 Highlights

www.pgn.co.id

The Milestones

1998

2007

2010

2012

2015

2017

  • Completion of Grissik - Duri transmission pipeline
  • Establishment of PT Transportasi Gas Indonesia (TGI) in 2002

2003

  • Completion of SSWJ transmission pipeline
  • Establishment of PT PGAS Telekomunikasi Nusantara (PGASCOM)

2009

Establishment of a JV between Pertamina and PGN: PT Nusantara Regas

2011

Establishment of PT PGN

Completion of Kalija

LNG Indonesia

transmission pipeline by KJG

2014

2016

Muara Bakau Block started production and meet the target of natural gas lifting of 580 MMscfd to increase domestic gas supply

2018

  • Completion of Grissik- Batam-Singapore transmission pipeline
  • Batam Distribution Network in 2004

Establishment of O&M subsidiary, PT PGAS Solution

Establishement of upstream subsidiary, PT Saka Energi Indonesia and downstream subsidiary PT Gagas Energi Indonesia

  • Estabalishment of PT Permata Graha Nusantara, a subsidiary in property
  • Operation of FSRU Lampung

Development of gas distribution pipeline in Musi Banyuasin, Bandar Lampung, DKI Jakarta and Mojokerto.

Establishment of Oil & Gas Holding

Distribution (BBTUD)

Transmission (MMSCFD )

1,591

1,591

1,600

1,505

802

802

803

772

789

789

797

733

2014

2015

2016

2017

3,063 2,938

962 932

2,101

2,006

2018 6M-2019

Revenue & EBITDA

(USD Million)

3,571

3,870

3,253

3,069

2,935

1,789

1,115

951

807

1,085

1,201

472

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 6M-2019

Capitalization

(USD Million)

Liabilities

49%

53%

54%

47%

60%

56%

Total

Equity

51%

47%

46%

53%

44%

Total

40%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

6M-2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:11:05 UTC
