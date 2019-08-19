Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT : PGAS Business Presentation 6M-2019
0
08/19/2019 | 06:12am EDT
Investor Presentation
Consolidated 6M-2019 Update
www.pgn.co.id
Disclaimer &
Cautionary
Statement
This document is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the Company's credit facilities or any of the Company's securities. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.
The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it that have not been
independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. The information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit process.
This document may include forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, capital expenditures, business trend, and other information that is not historical. When used in this document, the words "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "predicts", "forecasts", or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should",
"could", or "may" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data are based upon the Company's expectation and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward- looking statements.
All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
2
Table of
Contents
1
2
3
About PGAS
Company Overview
The Milestones | The Sub-Holding Co | Leadership | Business Portfolio | Business Structure | Gas Infrastructure 6M - 2019 Highlights
6M2019
Operational Performance
Distribution | Transmission | Other Downstream | Upstream Lifting
6M2019
Financial Performance
Income Statement | Balance Sheet |
Cashflow | Financial Ratios
3
About PGAS
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS:IJ) the leading natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGAS continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of natural gas.
PGAS is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGAS owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of more than 10,000km in total length, covering c. 96% of the national natural gas pipeline network. PGAS' upstream portfolio consist of 11 oil and gas blocks across the country, and 1 shale gas in Houston, US. PGAS has 2 FSRU's (Lampung & West Java) and land based regasification facility in Arun. PGAS, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.
PGAS become subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero) since 11 March 2018 as part of Government of Indonesia's Oil & Gas Holding initiatives. With the acquisition of 51% stake in PT Pertamina Gas (and its subsidiaries) on 28 December 2018, PGAS has officially been the Gas Sub-holding Company.
Company Overview
The Milestones | The Sub-Holding Co |
Leadership | Business Portfolio |
Business Structure | Gas Infrastructure |
6M - 2019 Highlights
www.pgn.co.id
The Milestones
1998
2007
2010
2012
2015
2017
Completion of Grissik - Duri transmission pipeline
Establishment of PT Transportasi Gas Indonesia (TGI) in 2002
2003
Completion of SSWJ transmission pipeline
Establishment of PT PGAS Telekomunikasi Nusantara (PGASCOM)
2009
Establishment of a JV between Pertamina and PGN: PT Nusantara Regas
2011
Establishment of PT PGN
Completion of Kalija
LNG Indonesia
transmission pipeline by KJG
2014
2016
Muara Bakau Block started production and meet the target of natural gas lifting of 580 MMscfd to increase domestic gas supply
2018
Completion of Grissik- Batam-Singapore transmission pipeline
Batam Distribution Network in 2004
Establishment of O&M subsidiary, PT PGAS Solution
Establishement of upstream subsidiary, PT Saka Energi Indonesia and downstream subsidiary PT Gagas Energi Indonesia
Estabalishment of PT Permata Graha Nusantara, a subsidiary in property
Operation of FSRU Lampung
Development of gas distribution pipeline in Musi Banyuasin, Bandar Lampung, DKI Jakarta and Mojokerto.
Establishment of Oil & Gas Holding
Distribution (BBTUD)
Transmission (MMSCFD )
1,591
1,591
1,600
1,505
802
802
803
772
789
789
797
733
2014
2015
2016
2017
3,063 2,938
962 932
2,101
2,006
2018 6M-2019
Revenue & EBITDA
(USD Million)
3,571
3,870
3,253
3,069
2,935
1,789
1,115
951
807
1,085
1,201
472
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018 6M-2019
Capitalization
(USD Million)
Liabilities
49%
53%
54%
47%
60%
56%
Total
Equity
51%
47%
46%
53%
44%
Total
40%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
6M-2019
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:11:05 UTC