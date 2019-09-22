Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT    PGAS   ID1000111602

PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT

(PGAS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT : PGAS Operational Highlights August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

PGAS:IJ

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

Investor Relations Contacts

Mid Tower Manhattan 26th Floor

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 1-S, Jakarta, Indonesia

Email: investor.relations@pgn.co.id

Phone: +62 21 8064 1111

www.pgn.co.id

September 22, 2019

August Operational Updates: Confidence in 2019 Delivery

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (IDX: PGAS) today announces key operating performance updates ended 31 August 2019 as follows:

Volumes

Jan - Jul 2019

Jan - Aug 2019

YoY %

FY 2019 Targets

Distribution

942

960

0.37

970

- 990

(BBTUD)

Transmission

2,017

2,021

-3.25

2,070

- 2,100

(MMSCFD)

.

Upstream Lifting

6.33

7.11

-27.66

10.50

- 11.00

(MMBOE)

Regasification

119

118

-1.14

125

- 130

(BBTUD)

LPG Processing

769

744

-3.05

740-770

(TPD)

Oil Transportation

2,146,281

2,466,843

-1.77

4,361,069

(Barrel)

  • Consolidated distribution volume grew by 8% MoM from 999 BBTUD in July to 1,078 BBTUD in August. The growth was mainly contributed from the power sector where in August alone, power sector grew about 13% MoM to 467 BBTUD.
  • Gas transportation through Pertagas and TGI networks contributes to lowering transmission volume of 2,056 BBTUD in August compared to 2,077 BBTUD in July.

USD 200 - 250 Million

48%-42.5%

Upstream

~USD 115 Million

  • Other segments reflect Pertagas business contribution:
    • Less consumption from PLN translates to lower regasification volumes of 113 BBTUD in August or 3% decrease MoM.
    • Temporary shutdown from LPG Pondok Tengah plant since June 2019, on top of additional maintenance works in Perta Samtan plant in August, contributes to lowering LPG volume of 573 TPD or 20% decline compared to July. We expect Pondok Tengah plant to come back online by end of 3Q19.
    • Higher oil delivery from Pertamina EP oil field in Central Ramba, South Sumatra, to Plaju refinery unit in South Sumatra contributes to higher oil transportation volumes of 320,562 bbl in August or 21% increase MoM.

Downstream,

52%

78%

Midstream

& Supporting

22%

FY2019 CAPEX

YTD-Aug 2019

Upstream

Downstream, Midstream & Supporting

  • YTD capex spending as of August 2019 reached US$115 million, US$90 million of which was spent on upstream activities

For further information please contact;

Investor Relations

Devi Pradnya Paramita devi.paramita@pgn.co.id+62818782073

About PT PGN Tbk

PGN is the leading IDX listed natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGN continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of natural gas.

PGN is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGN owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of 9,000km in total length, covering c. 95% of the national natural gas pipeline network. Additionally, PGN is present in 11 working fields across Indonesia with active FSRU's in most regions. PGN, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.

PGN's operations are supported by a variety of sophisticated and reliable information technology to ensure quality of service.

Disclaimer

This document is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the Company's credit facilities or any of the Company's securities. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. The information included in this presentation is preliminary, unaudited and subject to revision upon completion of the Company's closing and audit process.

Cautionary Statement

This document may include forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, capital expenditures, business trend, and other information that is not historical. When used in this document, the words "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "predicts", "forecasts", or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should", "could", or "may" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends and data are based upon the Company's expectation and various assumptions. Future events or results may differ from those anticipated or expressed in these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

PGN - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK
10:07pPERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT : PGAS Operational Highlights August 2019
PU
08/19PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT : PGAS Business Presentation 6M-2019
PU
07/22PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT : Announcement of The Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
05/08PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA (PERSERO) TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA PERSERO TBK PT : PGAS business presentation
PU
04/04PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA PERSERO TBK PT : Invitation For The Annual Meeting of Shar..
PU
01/30Indonesia's Pertamina slashes 2019 spending target by nearly 25 percent
RE
2018PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's PGN to pay $1.39 billion for ..
RE
2018PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA PERSERO TBK PT : PGN to finalize Pertagas acquisition next..
AQ
2018PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA PERSERO TBK PT : PGAS Business Presentation 9M-2018
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 817 M
EBIT 2019 565 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 1 818 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 3 735 M
Chart PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,17  $
Last Close Price 0,15  $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jobi Triananda Hasjim President Director
Fajar Harry Sampurno President Commissioner
Nusantara Suyono Director-Finance
Dilo Seno Widagdo Director-Infrastructure & Technology
Mohamad Ikhsan Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT3 740
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-3.58%33 725
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD18.17%11 855
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD24.28%10 965
UGI CORP-6.71%10 400
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-16.55%7 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group