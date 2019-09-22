Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT : PGAS Operational Highlights August 2019

Higher oil delivery from Pertamina EP oil field in Central Ramba, South Sumatra, to Plaju refinery unit in South Sumatra contributes to higher oil transportation volumes of 320,562 bbl in August or 21% increase MoM.

Temporary shutdown from LPG Pondok Tengah plant since June 2019, on top of additional maintenance works in Perta Samtan plant in August, contributes to lowering LPG volume of 573 TPD or 20% decline compared to July. We expect Pondok Tengah plant to come back online by end of 3Q19.

Consolidated distribution volume grew by 8% MoM from 999 BBTUD in July to 1,078 BBTUD in August. The growth was mainly contributed from the power sector where in August alone, power sector grew about 13% MoM to 467 BBTUD.

For further information please contact;

Investor Relations

Devi Pradnya Paramita devi.paramita@pgn.co.id+62818782073

About PT PGN Tbk

PGN is the leading IDX listed natural gas distribution and transportation player in Indonesia. PGN continues to strengthen its position in the market by gradually transforming into an integrated energy solution company, encouraging the use of natural gas.

PGN is engaged in upstream oil and gas, midstream and downstream fields across the Indonesian peninsula. PGN owns and operates natural gas pipelines in excess of 9,000km in total length, covering c. 95% of the national natural gas pipeline network. Additionally, PGN is present in 11 working fields across Indonesia with active FSRU's in most regions. PGN, through its downstream entities, serves more than 2,000 industrial and commercial customers.

PGN's operations are supported by a variety of sophisticated and reliable information technology to ensure quality of service.

