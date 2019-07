Perusahaan Prkbn Lndn Smtr Indnsa Tbk PT : Financial Performance1H 2019 Lonsum

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk Announced First Semester of 2019 Financial Performance

Jakarta, July 31, 2019

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Lonsum or the Company) today announced its interim financial statement for the period ended June 30, 2019 (1H2019).

In 1H2019, Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) nucleus production increased 3.2% yoy to 657,162 tonnes. However, total CPO production declined 2.0% yoy to 183,159 tonnes as a result of lower FFB external.

Lower average selling prices of palm products (CPO & PK products) impacted the Company's total sales and profitability despite higher sales volume of palm products. CPO sales volume rose 8.6% yoy to 185,795 tonnes whereas PK products sales volume increased 22.6% yoy to 52,191 tonnes, respectively.

Lonsum's sales in 1H2019 reached Rp1.60 trillion, down 9.5% yoy while gross profit and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent were also down 55.6% yoy and 95.3% yoy to Rp175.9 billion and Rp10.5 billion, respectively.

Palm products contributed around 92% from total sales, followed by rubber and oil palm seeds with around 5% and 1% respectively. In 1H2019, Lonsum maintained its financial position with no funded debt.

Mr. Benny Tjoeng, the President Director of Lonsum commented, "In 1H2019, Lonsum faced lower commodity prices primarily palm products prices which impacted the Company's performance. The plantation industry is expected to remain competitive and challenging, we continue to strengthen our financial position and focus on good agricultural practices which support our efforts to cope with any challenges in the future".

# # #

About PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Lonsum) is an agribusiness company that has diversified crops such as oil palm, rubber, cocoa, and tea. Currently Lonsum is managing nucleus plantation estates in Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan and Sulawesi. Lonsum also has partnership with oil palm plasma farmers in South Sumatra and East Kalimantan.

Lonsum is one of the leading producer of oil palm seeds in Indonesia. Lonsum produces CPO from palm oil mills in Sumatra and Kalimantan. Lonsum also operates rubber processing facilities, cocoa and tea factories.

For more information, please contact: investor.relations@londonsumatra.com

Ariobimo Sentral 12th Floor Jl. HR Rasuna Said Blok X-2 Kav.5 Jakarta 12950

T : +62 21 5795 8822 F: +62 21 5793 7373