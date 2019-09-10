Log in
PERUVIAN METALS CORP

PERUVIAN METALS CORP

(PER)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peruvian Metals Continues Consistent Mineral Processing During August at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant in Northern Peru

0
09/10/2019

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the month of August, Peruvian Metals processed 1,795 metric tonnes ("mt") and as of August 31st stockpiled a further 811 mt at Aguila Norte. A total of sixteen mineral campaigns or batches totalling 13,249 mt have been processed since the beginning of the year. The Plant continues to provide excellent recoveries and high quality concentrates for mineral suppliers. The Company is currently upgrading the Plant with the construction of new concentrate drying areas and tailings area expansion.

Jeffrey Reeder, CEO of Peruvian Metals, comments: "The Company's Aguila Norte processing facility has been achieving consistent production for the past several months. August production was slightly lower due to a bottleneck in our concentrate drying areas, which we have begun to expand along with our tailings area. These upgrades at the Plant are anticipated to increase throughput and lead to higher quantities of metric tonnes processed on a monthly basis. The Company continues to negotiate with nearby mineral suppliers to purchase mineral directly, and if successful, anticipates higher margins compared to processing third party mineral."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 mt per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com .

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"
For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290
Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47665


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Reeder Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Hamilton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John P. Thompson Independent Director
Steven Samuel Brunelle Independent Director
Oscar Francisco Pezo Camacho Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
