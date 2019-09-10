Peruvian Metals Continues Consistent Mineral Processing During August at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant in Northern Peru

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the month of August, Peruvian Metals processed 1,795 metric tonnes ("mt") and as of August 31st stockpiled a further 811 mt at Aguila Norte. A total of sixteen mineral campaigns or batches totalling 13,249 mt have been processed since the beginning of the year. The Plant continues to provide excellent recoveries and high quality concentrates for mineral suppliers. The Company is currently upgrading the Plant with the construction of new concentrate drying areas and tailings area expansion.

Jeffrey Reeder, CEO of Peruvian Metals, comments: "The Company's Aguila Norte processing facility has been achieving consistent production for the past several months. August production was slightly lower due to a bottleneck in our concentrate drying areas, which we have begun to expand along with our tailings area. These upgrades at the Plant are anticipated to increase throughput and lead to higher quantities of metric tonnes processed on a monthly basis. The Company continues to negotiate with nearby mineral suppliers to purchase mineral directly, and if successful, anticipates higher margins compared to processing third party mineral."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 mt per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com .

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

