Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petards Group plc    PEG   GB00B4YL8F73

PETARDS GROUP PLC

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petards : 04/09/2019 – Contract win – Electronic Countermeasures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

Petards, the AIM quoted developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been awarded a £1.1 million contract by a major UK defence systems contractor to provide Electronic Countermeasures equipment for use on a UK Ministry of Defence ('MOD') programme.

The contract is for the manufacture and supply of equipment that will form part of an integrated Defensive Aids Suite on military aircraft. Most of the equipment is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2020.

Commenting, Raschid Abdullah, Petards Chairman said: 'We are delighted to have been reselected for the next phase of this electronic countermeasures project which will serve to protect aircraft and the lives of the Service Personnel that fly in them. The Company has been supplying and servicing such systems for many years and we believe that this is indicative of the value that our customer places on our expertise in this specialist field'.

Download RNS announcement

Disclaimer

Petards Group plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 23:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETARDS GROUP PLC
04/29PETARDS : 29/04/2019 – Grant of Share Options
PU
04/16PETARDS : 16/04/2019 – Posting of Annual Report and notice of AGM
PU
04/10PETARDS : 10/04/2019 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation
PU
04/10PETARDS : 10/04/2019 – Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018PETARDS : 07/11/2018 – Grant of Share Options
PU
2018PETARDS : 20/09/2018 – Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 20..
PU
2018PETARDS : 12/09/2018 – Contract win – Siemens
PU
2018PETARDS : 16/08/2018 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation
PU
2018PETARDS : 15/08/2018 – Director/PDMR shareholding
PU
2018PETARDS : 23/07/2018 – Grant of Share Options
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 19,4 M
EBIT 2019 1,54 M
Net income 2019 1,52 M
Finance 2019 1,55 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 11,8 M
Chart PETARDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Petards Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETARDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,00  GBp
Last Close Price 0,21  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16 485%
Spread / Average Target 16 485%
Spread / Lowest Target 16 485%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osman Abdullah Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Raschid Michael Abdullah Executive Chairman
Terence Ralph Connolly Independent Non-Executive Officer
Paul Negus Director
Stuart Harding Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETARDS GROUP PLC-25.66%14
SECOM CO LTD0.32%18 637
SECURITAS3.16%5 436
PROSEGUR CASH SA-27.92%2 291
PROSEGUR COMPANIA DE SEGURIDAD SA-24.60%2 189
SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SRVS INDIA LTD-1.13%780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group