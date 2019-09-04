Petards : 04/09/2019 – Contract win – Electronic Countermeasures

Petards, the AIM quoted developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been awarded a £1.1 million contract by a major UK defence systems contractor to provide Electronic Countermeasures equipment for use on a UK Ministry of Defence ('MOD') programme.

The contract is for the manufacture and supply of equipment that will form part of an integrated Defensive Aids Suite on military aircraft. Most of the equipment is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2020.

Commenting, Raschid Abdullah, Petards Chairman said: 'We are delighted to have been reselected for the next phase of this electronic countermeasures project which will serve to protect aircraft and the lives of the Service Personnel that fly in them. The Company has been supplying and servicing such systems for many years and we believe that this is indicative of the value that our customer places on our expertise in this specialist field'.

Download RNS announcement