Petards : 07/10/2019 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation

Petards, the AIM quoted software developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been awarded a contract to supply Bombardier Transportation ('Bombardier') with Petards eyeTrain systems.

The new contract, which is worth £1.3 million is for the supply of Petards eyeTrain systems to be fitted to BOMBARDIER ELECTROSTARTM Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) trains as part of an upgrade programme with train owner Porterbrook and train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR). The upgrade will further enhance the ELECTROSTAR'S video and data collection capability through the addition of the Petards eyeTrain Forward Facing CCTV, Track Debris/Third Rail Camera and Digital Video Recording (DVR) systems. Activities will commence immediately with the first equipment deliveries starting early 2020 and it is expected that the deliveries will be completed in 2021.

Commenting, Petards Chairman Raschid Abdullah said;

'We are delighted that Petards' eyeTrain systems continue to be the system of choice for fitment to Bombardier's trains. This new order adds to our already significant installed base and reinforces our position as a leader of on train video and data solutions. Additionally it further bolsters the Group's present order book for delivery in 2020 through to 2021'

