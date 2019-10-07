Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petards Group plc    PEG   GB00B4YL8F73

PETARDS GROUP PLC

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petards : 07/10/2019 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:37am EDT

Petards, the AIM quoted software developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been awarded a contract to supply Bombardier Transportation ('Bombardier') with Petards eyeTrain systems.

The new contract, which is worth £1.3 million is for the supply of Petards eyeTrain systems to be fitted to BOMBARDIER ELECTROSTARTM Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) trains as part of an upgrade programme with train owner Porterbrook and train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR). The upgrade will further enhance the ELECTROSTAR'S video and data collection capability through the addition of the Petards eyeTrain Forward Facing CCTV, Track Debris/Third Rail Camera and Digital Video Recording (DVR) systems. Activities will commence immediately with the first equipment deliveries starting early 2020 and it is expected that the deliveries will be completed in 2021.

Commenting, Petards Chairman Raschid Abdullah said;

'We are delighted that Petards' eyeTrain systems continue to be the system of choice for fitment to Bombardier's trains. This new order adds to our already significant installed base and reinforces our position as a leader of on train video and data solutions. Additionally it further bolsters the Group's present order book for delivery in 2020 through to 2021'

Download RNS announcement

Disclaimer

Petards Group plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETARDS GROUP PLC
02:37aPETARDS : 07/10/2019 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation
PU
09/19PETARDS : 19/09/2019 – Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 20..
PU
09/04PETARDS : 04/09/2019 – Contract win – Electronic Countermeasures
PU
04/29PETARDS : 29/04/2019 – Grant of Share Options
PU
04/16PETARDS : 16/04/2019 – Posting of Annual Report and notice of AGM
PU
04/10PETARDS : 10/04/2019 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation
PU
04/10PETARDS : 10/04/2019 – Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018PETARDS : 07/11/2018 – Grant of Share Options
PU
2018PETARDS : 20/09/2018 – Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 20..
PU
2018PETARDS : 12/09/2018 – Contract win – Siemens
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 17,4 M
EBIT 2019 0,69 M
Net income 2019 0,59 M
Debt 2019 0,32 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 8,62 M
Chart PETARDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Petards Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETARDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,00  GBp
Last Close Price 15,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osman Abdullah Group CEO & Executive Director
Raschid Michael Abdullah Executive Chairman
Terence Ralph Connolly Independent Non-Executive Officer
Paul Negus Executive Director
James Murray Secretary & Group Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETARDS GROUP PLC-43.40%11
SECOM CO., LTD.8.66%19 905
SECURITAS1.51%5 600
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-23.11%2 334
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-34.95%2 154
SECURITY & INTELLIGENCE SERVICES INDIA LTD.12.84%905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group