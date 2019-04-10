Log in
PETARDS GROUP PLC

PETARDS GROUP PLC

(PEG)
Petards : 10/04/2019 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation

04/10/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Petards, the AIM quoted software developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been awarded a contract to supply Bombardier Transportation ('Bombardier') with Petards eyeTrain systems.

The new contract, which is worth in excess of £1.5 million is for the supply of PetardseyeTrain systems to be fitted to BOMBARDIER AVENTRATM Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) trains to be built by Bombardier. Activities will commence immediately with the first equipment deliveries starting in mid 2019 and it is expected that the deliveries will be completed in 2020.

Commenting, Petards Chairman Raschid Abdullah said;

'We are delighted that Petards' eyeTrainsystems continue to be the system of choice for fitment to Bombardier's AVENTRA trains. This new order adds to our already significant installed base and strengthens our position as the leader of on train video and data solutions. Additionally it further bolsters the Group's present order book for delivery in 2019 through to 2020 and provides additional underpinning to existing market expectations.'

Petards Group plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 09:52:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
