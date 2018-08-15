Log in
PETARDS GROUP PLC
Petards : 15/08/2018 – Director/PDMR shareholding

08/15/2018

Exercise of Options

PDMR Shareholding

Petards, the AIM quoted developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been notified that on 23 May 2018 Mrs Joan Abdullah, spouse of Osman Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 584,637 shares to immediate family members.

Immediately prior to this transfer, Osman held 2,724,585 shares representing 4.7% of the issued share capital of the company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Disclaimer

Petards Group plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:10:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18,1 M
EBIT 2018 1,23 M
Net income 2018 1,20 M
Debt 2018 1,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,16
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 13,8 M
Chart PETARDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Petards Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETARDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osman Abdullah Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Raschid Michael Abdullah Executive Chairman
Terence Ralph Connolly Independent Non-Executive Officer
Paul Negus Director
Stuart Harding Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETARDS GROUP PLC11.63%18
SECOM CO LTD1.00%17 998
SECURITAS11.56%6 151
PROSEGUR COMPANIA DE SEGURIDAD SA-13.97%3 978
PROSEGUR CASH SA-18.54%3 830
SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SRVS INDIA LTD-7.48%1 134
