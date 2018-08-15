Petards : 15/08/2018 – Director/PDMR shareholding

Exercise of Options

PDMR Shareholding

Petards, the AIM quoted developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been notified that on 23 May 2018 Mrs Joan Abdullah, spouse of Osman Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 584,637 shares to immediate family members.

Immediately prior to this transfer, Osman held 2,724,585 shares representing 4.7% of the issued share capital of the company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

