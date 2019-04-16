Petards : 16/04/2019 – Posting of Annual Report and notice of AGM

Petards, the AIM quoted developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held at the County Club, 158 High Street, Guildford, Surrey, GU1 3HJ on 9 May 2019 at 11.00 a.m. are being posted to shareholders today.

Copies are available from the Company's registered office: Parallel House, 32 London Road, Guildford, Surrey GU1 2AB and on its website www.petards.com

