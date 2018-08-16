Log in
News

Petards : 16/08/2018 – Contract win – Bombardier Transportation

08/16/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Petards, the AIM quoted software developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that it has been awarded a contract to supply Bombardier Transportation ('Bombardier') with Petards eyeTrain systems.

The new contract, which is worth in excess of £2.7 million, is for the supply of Petards eyeTrain systems as part of a Class 172 modifications project for supply to West Midlands Trains. A total of 35 trains will be modified to have Petards Automatic Selective Door Opening system 'ASDO', Driver Controlled Operation CCTV 'DCO CCTV' and Automatic Passenger Counting 'APC' systems installed. Engineering activities will commence immediately with the first equipment deliveries starting in January 2019 and it is expected that the project will be completed in 2020.

Commenting, Petards Chairman Raschid Abdullah said;

'We are delighted that Petards has been selected by Bombardier to work with them on this exciting project and supply our innovative ASDO, DCO CCTV and APC systems. This new order adds to our already significant installed base and strengthens our position as the leader of on-train video and data solutions. Additionally it further bolsters the Group's present order book for delivery in 2019 through to 2020'

Download RNS announcement

Disclaimer

Petards Group plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:10:29 UTC
