Petards : 27/05/2020 – RTS Solutions Service Support Agreement

Petards, the AIM quoted developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, announces that its subsidiary RTS Solutions has now been awarded a multi-year contract for the provision of software support services to one of its major rail infrastructure customers referred to in its announcement of 24 April 2020.

The contract, which runs until 2024, fulfils RTS's budgeted order book for the current year while providing strong additional cover for it in the years over the life of the contract.

Commenting, Petards Chairman Raschid Abdullah said;

'We are delighted to receive this contract for software support services within the rail infrastructure and the visibility it provides for RTS's order book for the current year and beyond.'

