Brazil's Ocyan aims for bigger offshore platforms to cement comeback

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Offshore oil industry
supplier Ocyan plans to participate in bids for much bigger
platforms than it currently has in Brazilian waters, the world's
largest market for floating platforms, Chief Executive Roberto
Bischoff told Reuters.
He said Ocyan is eyeing contracts potentially worth hundreds
of millions of dollars for deepwater platforms serving state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras is
expanding offshore activity as other oil majors kill projects.
The highly productive Atlantic fields, known as the
pre-salt, guarantee the resilience of long-term projects despite
lower oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO said.
"Multiple opportunities are coming up," Bischoff said on a
videoconference call, citing expected tenders from Petrobras for
floating platforms to produce, store and offload oil, known as
FPSOs.
Ocyan aims to build or operate vessels with capacity to
process up to 150,000 barrels per day, bigger than its current
FPSOs, he said. The firm also plans to offer maintenance works
for the units or operate vessels from other companies, which is
the case of a competition by oil producer Enauta.
That new business for Ocyan, which now has five drilling
ships and two FPSOs, would consolidate a comeback for the firm,
known as Odebrecht Oil & Gas until 2018.
The company was temporarily blacklisted by Petrobras after
the corruption scandal revealed by Operation Car Wash, which
began in 2014 to jail scores of politicians and business
leaders, including top executives at controller company
Odebrecht SA.
Brazil went years without new contracts to build platforms
as Car Wash forced Petrobras to downsize and stop working with
the country's biggest engineering groups. While producers are
cutting or delaying investment, offshore activity in Brazil was
steadier than the rest of the world, Bischoff said.
In 2019, Ocyan won its first drillship contract with
Petrobras after restrictions were lifted. Last week, Petrobras
executives said the resumption of platform construction in
Brazil would be a decision left for companies which win
contracts. The producer declined to comment.
"We could participate in more than one competition at a
time," said Bischoff.
