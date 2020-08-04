Log in
Brazil's Ocyan aims for bigger offshore platforms to cement comeback

08/04/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Offshore oil industry supplier Ocyan plans to participate in bids for much bigger platforms than it currently has in Brazilian waters, the world's largest market for floating platforms, Chief Executive Roberto Bischoff told Reuters.

He said Ocyan is eyeing contracts potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars for deepwater platforms serving state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras is expanding offshore activity as other oil majors kill projects.

The highly productive Atlantic fields, known as the pre-salt, guarantee the resilience of long-term projects despite lower oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO said.

"Multiple opportunities are coming up," Bischoff said on a videoconference call, citing expected tenders from Petrobras for floating platforms to produce, store and offload oil, known as FPSOs.

Ocyan aims to build or operate vessels with capacity to process up to 150,000 barrels per day, bigger than its current FPSOs, he said. The firm also plans to offer maintenance works for the units or operate vessels from other companies, which is the case of a competition by oil producer Enauta.

That new business for Ocyan, which now has five drilling ships and two FPSOs, would consolidate a comeback for the firm, known as Odebrecht Oil & Gas until 2018.

The company was temporarily blacklisted by Petrobras after the corruption scandal revealed by Operation Car Wash, which began in 2014 to jail scores of politicians and business leaders, including top executives at controller company Odebrecht SA.

Brazil went years without new contracts to build platforms as Car Wash forced Petrobras to downsize and stop working with the country's biggest engineering groups. While producers are cutting or delaying investment, offshore activity in Brazil was steadier than the rest of the world, Bischoff said.

In 2019, Ocyan won its first drillship contract with Petrobras after restrictions were lifted. Last week, Petrobras executives said the resumption of platform construction in Brazil would be a decision left for companies which win contracts. The producer declined to comment.

"We could participate in more than one competition at a time," said Bischoff. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Brad Haynes, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 0.82% 11.05 End-of-day quote.-30.94%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.20% 6.268 Delayed Quote.36.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.40% 44.32 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -1.80% 21.8 End-of-day quote.-27.77%
WTI 2.19% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 276 B 51 952 M 51 952 M
Net income 2020 -59 385 M -11 174 M -11 174 M
Net Debt 2020 351 B 65 954 M 65 954 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,98x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 288 B 54 198 M 54 264 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,76 BRL
Last Close Price 21,80 BRL
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-27.77%54 198
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 547
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.73%114 798
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.71%111 075
TOTAL SE-34.15%99 872
GAZPROM-28.53%59 063
