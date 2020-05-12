Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Lack of financing for buyers may extend delay in Petrobras refineries bids - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People past in front of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

Lack of financing for the buyers of Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA refineries may extend the delay in the sale process, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Petrobras, as the company is known, had already extended the deadline for delivery of binding offers for the eight largest, first lot of refineries from early April to early June, following a plunge in oil prices.

Petrobras referred to the latest filing postponing the bids, in which it didn't´t give a new firm deadline. But at the time, sources with knowledge of the matter said the bidders were given additional 30 to 60 days to deliver the binding offers.

Now, the groups interested in acquiring the refineries are facing tougher financing conditions for their bids, that may be worth more than $10 billion.

Banks are more reluctant to finance deals in the refining business due to uncertainty over fuel demand.

Ultrapar Participações SA, Raizen - a joint venture between Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell, United Arab Emirates' state investor Mubadala Investment Company and China's Sinopec presented non-binding offers in the first phase of the sale process.

So far, Petrobras has not changed is still officially keeping the deadline and committing to a sale this year, but the lack of financing may force the company to postpone it again.

Field visits for due diligence in the refineries have also become more difficult due to the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus, adding to reasons for another extension in the long-awaited sale process.

Earlier this year, before the pandemic, U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp was in talks to join one bidder group, two people with knowledge of matter said. But the company reported a loss in the first quarter and cut expenses and expansion projects. Exxon declined to comment.

Petrobras has faced challenges in its bid to reduce debt, which was at $87.1 billion at the end of 2019, after oil demand plunged amid worldwide social distancing measures and lockdowns.

Earlier in April, the company scrapped its 2020 debt reduction target due to market volatility.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -1.79% 18.15 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. -3.39% 13.41 End-of-day quote.-2.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
09:46aEXCLUSIVE : Lack of financing for buyers may extend delay in Petrobras refinerie..
RE
08:30aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras reviews top metrics
PU
05/11PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : quaterly earnings release
05/07PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras Puts Plans for Oilfield Sale on Ho..
DJ
05/05PETROLEO BRASILEIRO S A : PETROBRAS - We reached oil export record in April
AQ
05/04Petrobras Begins Process of Finding Buyer for Manati Offshore Field
DJ
04/30PETROBRAS : on health care benefits
AQ
04/29PETROBRAS : reviews top metrics
AQ
04/28PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras starts binding phase of BSBios
PU
04/28PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Production & Sales Report 1Q20
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 245 B
EBIT 2020 25 196 M
Net income 2020 -5 497 M
Debt 2020 363 B
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 -37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,87  BRL
Last Close Price 18,15  BRL
Spread / Highest target 92,8%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.82%42 030
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.32%1 643 966
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-41.75%124 772
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%109 450
TOTAL S.A.-34.18%90 119
GAZPROM-0.53%59 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group