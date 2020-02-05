MISC Wins $525.6 Million in Contracts From Petrobras

By Chester Tay



MISC Bhd (3816.KU) has secured $525.6 million in charter contracts to provide Brazilian national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro S/A (PBR) with three tankers for operation in Brazilian and international waters.

The shipping arm of Malaysian state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PET.YY) will own and operate the newbuilding Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers, the company said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday.

Petrobras will begin using these tankers in 2022.

MISC said the new vessels will be in addition to the six specialist DP2 Suezmax-size shuttle tankers on time charter to Petrobras for operation in the Brazilian Basin.

