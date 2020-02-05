Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MISC Wins $525.6 Million in Contracts From Petrobras

02/05/2020 | 08:32pm EST

By Chester Tay

MISC Bhd (3816.KU) has secured $525.6 million in charter contracts to provide Brazilian national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro S/A (PBR) with three tankers for operation in Brazilian and international waters.

The shipping arm of Malaysian state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PET.YY) will own and operate the newbuilding Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers, the company said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday.

Petrobras will begin using these tankers in 2022.

MISC said the new vessels will be in addition to the six specialist DP2 Suezmax-size shuttle tankers on time charter to Petrobras for operation in the Brazilian Basin.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 55.82 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
MISC BHD End-of-day quote.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.84% 28.39 End-of-day quote.-5.14%
WTI 0.55% 51.51 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 317 B
EBIT 2019 82 081 M
Net income 2019 38 372 M
Debt 2019 291 B
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,06x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
Capitalization 386 B
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 36,32  BRL
Last Close Price 28,39  BRL
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-5.14%92 153
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.77%209 299
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-12.56%141 186
TOTAL-8.94%128 087
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 409
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY5.85%80 525
Categories
