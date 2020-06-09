Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : AGE - Edital de Convocação

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The Board of Directors of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras convenes an Extraordinary General Meetingof the Company's shareholders to be heldon July 09 , 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively by digital format, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), via the Webex digital platform ("Digital Platform"), in order to deliberate on the following matters:

Proposal for the Revision of additional requirements of unblemished reputation for members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council and inclusion of these requirements in the Policy for the Nomination of Members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council;

Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 13, caput, and 43 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company.

Given the effects of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic in Brazil and the measures taken by health and government authorities to address the pandemic, especially with regard to limiting the circulation and reunion of people, the Meeting shall be held exclusively by digital format , therefore shareholders participation can only take place as follows:

by using the Distance Voting Bulletin ("Bulletin") , the model of which is made available to shareholders at the Company's website ( http://www.petrobras.com.br/ri ) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM's website ( http://www.cvm.gov.br ); by using the Digital Platform , in person or by an attorney-in-fact duly authorized under the terms of article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of ICVM 481, in which case the shareholder may: (i) simply participate in the Meeting, having or not sent the Bulletin; or (ii) participate and vote in the Meeting, noting that, as to the shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin and wishes to vote in the Meeting, all voting instructions received by means of the Bulletin will be disregarded.

The Company hereby informs shareholders who want to participate in this Meeting that the instructions for signing up, participating and voting remotely, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481, including access to the Digital Platform and how to convey the Distance Voting Bulletin, may be found in the Shareholders' Meeting Manual.

In the case of a loan of shares, the exercise of voting rights shall be the responsibility of the borrower, unless otherwise provided in the agreement signed between the parties.

Notwithstanding the possibility of participating via Digital Platform, Petrobras recommends shareholders to make use of the Distance Voting Bulletin.