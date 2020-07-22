Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : AGM - Consolidated summary map for remote voting
Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras herein discloses the voting map pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, as amended, consolidated summary map of all votes through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 11.24% of the common shares and 39.73% of preferred shares, referring to the resolutions of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 07/22/2020.
Annual General Meeting
Descripton of Deliberation
Deliberation
Number of Shares
Votes
Assessing the Management's accounts, examining,
Abstain
300.652.199
discussing and voting on the Management's Report and the
Company's Financial Statements, with the report from the
Reject
-
independent auditors and the Fiscal Council Report, for the
fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019.
Approve
535.949.885
Abstain
121.640.290
Proposal for the Capital Budget for the fiscal year of 2020.
Reject
-
Approve
714.961.794
Abstain
120.262.690
Proposal for Allocation of the Loss/Profit for the fiscal year
Reject
-
of 2019.
Approve
716.339.394
Abstain
121.630.290
Proposal to establish eleven (11) members for the Board of
Reject
-
Directors.
Approve
714.971.794
Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote
Abstain
359.814.348
process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant
No
58.809.471
to art. 141 of Law 6,404 of 1976?
Yes
417.978.265
Election of members of Board of Directors.
Candidates nominees by controlling shareholder:
Abstain
624.335.343
1. Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira
2. Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco
3. João Cox Neto
Reject
151.459.516
4. Maria Cláudia Mello Guimarães
5. Nivio Ziviani
6. Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho
7. Ruy Flaks Schneider
Approve
60.807.225
8. Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva
If one of the candidates that compose the chosen ticket
Abstain
142.316.454
fails to integrate it, can the votes corresponding to their
No
691.658.863
shares continue to be conferred on the chosen ticket?
Yes
2.626.767
In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes
Abstain
713.876.847
corresponding to your actions should be distributed in
No
80.166.758
equal percentages by the members of the plaque you have
chosen?
Yes
42.558.479
Display of all the candidates that make up the ticket to
indicate the % (percentage) of votes to be awarded.
1. Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira
12,50%
2. Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco
12,50%
3. João Cox Neto
12,50%
4. Maria Cláudia Mello Guimarães
12,50%
5. Nivio Ziviani
12,50%
6. Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho
12,50%
7. Ruy Flaks Schneider
12,50%
8. Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva
12,50%
Eleiction of members of Board of Directors by candidate -
Abstain
330.194.424
Only cumulative vote
In case of adoption of the cumulative vote process, the
No
331.700
votes corresponding to your shares should be distributed
in equal percentages by the members that you have
Yes
506.075.960
chosen?
Display of all the candidates that make up the % (percentage) of votes to be awarded.
Leonardo Pietro Antonelli
100%
Separate Election of Board of Directors - Preferred shares
Abstain
1.500.532.087
Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by
Reject
42.091.452
shareholders holding preferred shares without voting
rights or with restricted voting rights
Approve
683.416.674
Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira
If neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of
Abstain
989.812.368
preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted
voting rights have reached, respectively, the quorum
required by subsections I and II of paragraph 4 of article 141
No
210.043.407
of Law 6404 of 1976, you wish your vote to be added to the
votes of the voting shares in order to elect to the board of
directors the candidate with the highest number of votes
among all those who, on this ballot at a distance, run for
Yes
1.026.184.438
election separately?
Abstain
124.606.062
Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors:
Reject
268.300
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira
Approve
711.727.722
Abstain
121.780.290
Proposal to establish 5 members for the Fiscal Council.
Reject
-
Approve
714.821.794
Election of members of Fiscal Council.
Candidates nominees by controlling shareholder:
Abstain
808.330.071
1. Holder: Agnes Maria de Aragão da Costa
Substitute: Jairez Elói de Sousa Paulista
Reject
-
2. Holder: Sérgio Henrique Lopes de Sousa
Substitute: Alan Sampaio Santos
3. Holder: José Franco Medeiros de Morais
Approve
28.272.013
Substitute: Gildenora Batista Dantas Milhomem
If one of the candidates that compose the ticket fails to
Abstain
125.993.662
integrate it to accommodate the separate election dealt
with by arts. 161, §4, and 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, can
No
691.658.863
the votes corresponding to their shares continue to be
conferred on the chosen ticket??
Yes
18.949.559
Separate election of a member of the fiscal council by
Abstain
154.395.675
minority shareholders of voting or restricted voting shares:
Reject
-
Holder: Marcelo Gasparino da Silva
Substitute: Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima
Approve
682.206.409
Separate election of a member of the fiscal council by
Abstain
988.666.236
shareholders holding preferred shares without voting or
restricted voting rights:
Reject
-
Holder: Daniel Alves Ferreira
Substitute: Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres
Approve
1.237.373.977
Abstain
126.576.260
Establishing the compensation for the members of the
Management, Fiscal Council, and Advisory Committees of
Reject
210.229.243
the Board of Directors.
Approve
499.796.581
Abstain (ON)
37.437.916
In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may
No (ON)
76.484.217
the voting instructions included in this ballot form be
Yes (ON)
722.679.951
considered also for the second call of Meeting?
Abstain (PN)
49.352.590
No (PN)
115.612.776
Yes (PN)
2.061.074.847
