PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : AGM - Consolidated summary map for remote voting

07/22/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Annual General Meting

Consolidated summary map for remote voting

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras herein discloses the voting map pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, as amended, consolidated summary map of all votes through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 11.24% of the common shares and 39.73% of preferred shares, referring to the resolutions of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 07/22/2020.

Annual General Meeting

Descripton of Deliberation

Deliberation

Number of Shares

Votes

Assessing the Management's accounts, examining,

Abstain

300.652.199

discussing and voting on the Management's Report and the

Company's Financial Statements, with the report from the

Reject

-

independent auditors and the Fiscal Council Report, for the

fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019.

Approve

535.949.885

Abstain

121.640.290

Proposal for the Capital Budget for the fiscal year of 2020.

Reject

-

Approve

714.961.794

Abstain

120.262.690

Proposal for Allocation of the Loss/Profit for the fiscal year

Reject

-

of 2019.

Approve

716.339.394

Abstain

121.630.290

Proposal to establish eleven (11) members for the Board of

Reject

-

Directors.

Approve

714.971.794

Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote

Abstain

359.814.348

process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant

No

58.809.471

to art. 141 of Law 6,404 of 1976?

Yes

417.978.265

Election of members of Board of Directors.

Candidates nominees by controlling shareholder:

Abstain

624.335.343

1. Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira

2. Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco

3. João Cox Neto

Reject

151.459.516

4. Maria Cláudia Mello Guimarães

5. Nivio Ziviani

6. Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho

7. Ruy Flaks Schneider

Approve

60.807.225

8. Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva

If one of the candidates that compose the chosen ticket

Abstain

142.316.454

fails to integrate it, can the votes corresponding to their

No

691.658.863

shares continue to be conferred on the chosen ticket?

Yes

2.626.767

In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes

Abstain

713.876.847

corresponding to your actions should be distributed in

No

80.166.758

equal percentages by the members of the plaque you have

chosen?

Yes

42.558.479

Display of all the candidates that make up the ticket to

indicate the % (percentage) of votes to be awarded.

1. Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira

12,50%

2. Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco

12,50%

3. João Cox Neto

12,50%

4. Maria Cláudia Mello Guimarães

12,50%

5. Nivio Ziviani

12,50%

6. Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho

12,50%

7. Ruy Flaks Schneider

12,50%

8. Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva

12,50%

Eleiction of members of Board of Directors by candidate -

Abstain

330.194.424

Only cumulative vote

In case of adoption of the cumulative vote process, the

No

331.700

votes corresponding to your shares should be distributed

in equal percentages by the members that you have

Yes

506.075.960

chosen?

Display of all the candidates that make up the % (percentage) of votes to be awarded.

Leonardo Pietro Antonelli

100%

Separate Election of Board of Directors - Preferred shares

Abstain

1.500.532.087

Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by

Reject

42.091.452

shareholders holding preferred shares without voting

rights or with restricted voting rights

Approve

683.416.674

Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira

If neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of

Abstain

989.812.368

preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted

voting rights have reached, respectively, the quorum

required by subsections I and II of paragraph 4 of article 141

No

210.043.407

of Law 6404 of 1976, you wish your vote to be added to the

votes of the voting shares in order to elect to the board of

directors the candidate with the highest number of votes

among all those who, on this ballot at a distance, run for

Yes

1.026.184.438

election separately?

Abstain

124.606.062

Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

Reject

268.300

Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira

Approve

711.727.722

Abstain

121.780.290

Proposal to establish 5 members for the Fiscal Council.

Reject

-

Approve

714.821.794

Election of members of Fiscal Council.

Candidates nominees by controlling shareholder:

Abstain

808.330.071

1. Holder: Agnes Maria de Aragão da Costa

Substitute: Jairez Elói de Sousa Paulista

Reject

-

2. Holder: Sérgio Henrique Lopes de Sousa

Substitute: Alan Sampaio Santos

3. Holder: José Franco Medeiros de Morais

Approve

28.272.013

Substitute: Gildenora Batista Dantas Milhomem

If one of the candidates that compose the ticket fails to

Abstain

125.993.662

integrate it to accommodate the separate election dealt

with by arts. 161, §4, and 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, can

No

691.658.863

the votes corresponding to their shares continue to be

conferred on the chosen ticket??

Yes

18.949.559

Separate election of a member of the fiscal council by

Abstain

154.395.675

minority shareholders of voting or restricted voting shares:

Reject

-

Holder: Marcelo Gasparino da Silva

Substitute: Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima

Approve

682.206.409

Separate election of a member of the fiscal council by

Abstain

988.666.236

shareholders holding preferred shares without voting or

restricted voting rights:

Reject

-

Holder: Daniel Alves Ferreira

Substitute: Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres

Approve

1.237.373.977

Abstain

126.576.260

Establishing the compensation for the members of the

Management, Fiscal Council, and Advisory Committees of

Reject

210.229.243

the Board of Directors.

Approve

499.796.581

Abstain (ON)

37.437.916

In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may

No (ON)

76.484.217

the voting instructions included in this ballot form be

Yes (ON)

722.679.951

considered also for the second call of Meeting?

Abstain (PN)

49.352.590

No (PN)

115.612.776

Yes (PN)

2.061.074.847

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 07:10:03 UTC
