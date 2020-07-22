Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : AGM - Consolidated summary map for remote voting

process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant

Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote

Proposal to establish eleven (11) members for the Board of

Proposal for Allocation of the Loss/Profit for the fiscal year

Proposal for the Capital Budget for the fiscal year of 2020.

independent auditors and the Fiscal Council Report, for the

Company's Financial Statements, with the report from the

discussing and voting on the Management's Report and the

Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras herein discloses the voting map pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, as amended, consolidated summary map of all votes through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 11.24% of the common shares and 39.73% of preferred shares, referring to the resolutions of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 07/22/2020.

in equal percentages by the members that you have

votes corresponding to your shares should be distributed

In case of adoption of the cumulative vote process, the

Eleiction of members of Board of Directors by candidate -

indicate the % (percentage) of votes to be awarded.

Display of all the candidates that make up the ticket to

equal percentages by the members of the plaque you have

corresponding to your actions should be distributed in

In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes

shares continue to be conferred on the chosen ticket?

fails to integrate it, can the votes corresponding to their

If one of the candidates that compose the chosen ticket

the votes corresponding to their shares continue to be

with by arts. 161, §4, and 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, can

If one of the candidates that compose the ticket fails to

Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

among all those who, on this ballot at a distance, run for

directors the candidate with the highest number of votes

votes of the voting shares in order to elect to the board of

of Law 6404 of 1976, you wish your vote to be added to the

required by subsections I and II of paragraph 4 of article 141

If neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of

Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by

Display of all the candidates that make up the % (percentage) of votes to be awarded.

Separate election of a member of the fiscal council by Abstain 154.395.675 minority shareholders of voting or restricted voting shares: Reject - Holder: Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Substitute: Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima Approve 682.206.409 Separate election of a member of the fiscal council by Abstain 988.666.236 shareholders holding preferred shares without voting or restricted voting rights: Reject - Holder: Daniel Alves Ferreira Substitute: Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres Approve 1.237.373.977 Abstain 126.576.260 Establishing the compensation for the members of the Management, Fiscal Council, and Advisory Committees of Reject 210.229.243 the Board of Directors. Approve 499.796.581 Abstain (ON) 37.437.916 In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may No (ON) 76.484.217 the voting instructions included in this ballot form be Yes (ON) 722.679.951 considered also for the second call of Meeting? Abstain (PN) 49.352.590 No (PN) 115.612.776 Yes (PN) 2.061.074.847

