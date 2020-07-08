Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Consolidated summary map for remote voting
Rio de Janeiro, July 08, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras announces, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, consolidated summary statement of all votes through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 11.6% of the common shares, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 07/09/2020.
I. Proposal for the Revision of additional requirements of unblemished reputation for members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council and inclusion of these requirements in the Policy for the Nomination of Members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council.
Abstain
46,359,815
Reject
10,000
Approve
818,873,519
II.Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 13, caput, and 43 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites ofthe Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and theCompany.
Abstain
46,478,115
Reject
3,596,711
Approve
815,168,508
