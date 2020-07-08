Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Consolidated summary map for remote voting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Extraordinary General Meeting

Consolidated summary map for remote voting -

Rio de Janeiro, July 08, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras announces, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, consolidated summary statement of all votes through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 11.6% of the common shares, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 07/09/2020.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Description of Deliberation

Deliberation Votes

Number of Shares

I. Proposal for the Revision of additional requirements of unblemished reputation for members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council and inclusion of these requirements in the Policy for the Nomination of Members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council.

Abstain

46,359,815

Reject

10,000

Approve

818,873,519

II.Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 13, caput, and 43 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company.

Abstain

46,478,115

Reject

3,596,711

Approve

815,168,508

In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may the voting instructions included in this ballot form be considered also for the second call of Meeting?

Yes

770,734,726

No

48,148,793

Abstain

46,359,815

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email:petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 21:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
05:48pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Consolidated summary map for remote voting
PU
07/07PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Voting map from book-entry share administrat..
PU
07/07PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Manual for Shareholder's Participation
PU
07/07PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Distance Voting Form
PU
07/07PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Call Notice
PU
07/07SAIPEM S P A : awarded a contract for the Buzios pre-salt field in Brazil worth ..
AQ
07/03TEASER : Petrobras Biocombustível
PU
07/01Petrobras to Buy Out About 10,000 Employees as Part of Cost-Cutting Effort
DJ
07/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Candidates nominated by non-controlling shar..
PU
06/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Corporate Events Calendar 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 291 B 54 445 M 54 445 M
Net income 2020 -38 337 M -7 179 M -7 179 M
Net Debt 2020 364 B 68 130 M 68 130 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,72x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 294 B 54 641 M 55 039 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,38 BRL
Last Close Price 22,65 BRL
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.95%55 261
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.67%1 769 063
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-44.01%125 073
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.13%116 133
TOTAL S.A.-29.50%101 342
GAZPROM-21.69%65 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group