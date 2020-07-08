Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Consolidated summary map for remote voting

Extraordinary General Meeting

Consolidated summary map for remote voting -

Rio de Janeiro, July 08, 2020 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras announces, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, consolidated summary statement of all votes through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 11.6% of the common shares, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 07/09/2020.

Extraordinary General Meeting Description of Deliberation Deliberation Votes Number of Shares I. Proposal for the Revision of additional requirements of unblemished reputation for members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council and inclusion of these requirements in the Policy for the Nomination of Members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council. Abstain 46,359,815 Reject 10,000 Approve 818,873,519 II.Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 13, caput, and 43 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company. Abstain 46,478,115 Reject 3,596,711 Approve 815,168,508 In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may the voting instructions included in this ballot form be considered also for the second call of Meeting? Yes 770,734,726 No 48,148,793 Abstain 46,359,815

