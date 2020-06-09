Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : EGM - Distance Votim Form - 07/09/2020
0
06/09/2020 | 03:38am EDT
DISTANCE VOTING FORM - 07/09/2020
EGM OF PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A.(PETROBRAS)
1. Shareholder name and e-mail:Name:
E-mail: Confirm e-mail:
Shareholder CNPJ or CPF:
Instructions for completion
This ballot form is to be completed in case shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting, per CVM Instruction no. 481/09.
In this case, it is imperative that previous fields are completed with the full name (or corporate name) of the shareholder and the Registration number with the Ministry of Finance, whether a legal entity (CNPJ) or natural person (CPF), as well as an email address for contact.
In addition, in order for the ballot to be considered valid and the votes herein delivered be recorded in the Extraordinary General Meeting quorum, to be held on July 09, 2020 at 3pm, in the exclusively digital form, pursuant to article 4, §2, item I and article 21-C, §§2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481 ("Meeting") the following instructions shall be observed:
ballot fields shall be duly completed, according to the shareholder's class of shares. To better identify each item, voting fields will be presented as follows:
[ON only]: Only holders of common shares (PETR3) shall vote;
shareholders or their legal representative(s), as appropriate and pursuant to current legislation, shall sign the ballot form; and
the shareholder or his/her legal representative(s) shall forward the documents proving his/her/their capacity as shareholder and allowing his/her/their participation in the Meeting, together with this ballot form, all in accordance with the instructions specified below.
1
4. Guidelines for sending the form
Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting may:
fill in and send this form directly to the Company; or
relay completion instructions to suitable service providers, according to the following guidelines:
4.1 Exercise of distance voting rights using a custodian
Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use de distance voting via their custodian agent shall relay their voting instructions according to the rules defined by the sub-custodian, which forwards said voting manifestations to the [B]3Central Depository. For such, shareholders shall contact their custody agents to check the proper procedures.
According to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, shareholders shall relay ballot form completion instructions to their custody agents up to seven days before the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be held, namely, until 07/02/2020 (inclusive), except if a different term is defined by their custody agents.
Petrobras has up to three days from ballot form receipt to inform shareholders that submitted documents are eligible for the vote to be considered valid, or to warn of the need for correction and resubmission of the ballot form or accompanying documents, stating their period of receipt within up to seven days before the Shareholders' Meeting.
It should be noted that, as ordered by CVM Instruction no. 481/09, upon receiving shareholder voting instructions through their respective custody agents, the [B]3Central Depository shall disregard any conflicting instructions in connection to the same deliberation that were issued by the same enrollment number in CPF (natural persons) or CNPJ (legal entities).
4.2. Exercise of distance voting rights using a book-entry share administrator
Shareholders holding book-entry shares can exercise their right to vote using Banco Bradesco, which is the managing institution for Petrobras' Book-Entry Shares system. In this case, the shareholder/representative shall deliver the duly completed distance voting ballot form at any Banco Bradesco branch.
According to CVM Instruction 481/09, the shareholder must deliver the ballot up to 7 (seven) days before the date of the Meeting, i.e. up to and including 07/02/2020, unless a different deadline is established by Branco Bradesco.
4.3. Exercise of distance voting via direct remittance of ballot form by shareholders to Petrobras
Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote use the distance voting may, alternatively, do it directly to the Company, the following documents must be remitted to Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil, care of the
2
Department of Individual Investor Relations - Shareholder Support or send it by email acionistas@petrobras.com.br, requesting confirmation of receipt:
ballot paper duly completed, signed and with all pages initialled, digital signature being allowed, by means of digital certificate;
The following documents:
for individual investors: ∙valid photo ID and CPF number; ∙in the case of representative (engaged less than one year from the date of the EGM) forward documentation and the representative's identity.
for legal persons:
latest bylaws or consolidated social contract and the corporate documents proving the legal representation of shareholder;
CNPJ; and
photo ID document of the legal representative.
for investment funds:
last consolidated fund rules with CNPJ;
bylaws or social contract of its administrator or manager, as appropriate, in compliance with the fund's voting policy and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and
photo ID document of the legal representative.
The following identity documents will be accepted, provided that with photo: ID, Foreigner ID, driver's license, Passport or officially recognized professional class cards.
The shareholder must deliver the ballot paper to the Company no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 07/03/2020.
Petrobras has up to 3 (three) days from receipt of the ballot paper to notify the shareholder that the documents sent are suitable for the vote to be considered valid or to advise that the ballot paper or the accompanying documents need to be rectified and sent back, subject to a deadline of 5 (five) days prior to the date of the Meeting.
4.4. Common rules for sending and validating the ballot paper remotely
In this Meeting, Petrobras will exclusively waive the need to send the physical copies of the shareholder representation documents to the Company's office, as well as the acknowledgement of the signature of the grantor in the power of attorney for shareholder representation, notarization, consularization, apostillation and sworn translation of all shareholder representation documents, simply by sending a simple copy of the original copies of such documents to the Company's e-mail address indicated above. Powers of attorney granted by Shareholders by electronic means shall only be admitted if digitally signed, through digital certification that guarantees the authenticity and protection of the information sent.
Regardless of the shipping method chosen (items 4.1, 4.2 or 4.3 above), it is recommended that the shareholder forward, transmit or to do the protocol
3
the ballot paper (which will be available at least 1 month before the Meeting), together with the relevant documents, as far in advance as possible, so that there is sufficient time for Petrobras' evaluation and possible return with reasons for rectification, correction and resubmission of documents.
The ballot paper submitted, transmitted or filed (i) after the deadline, (ii) that is not properly filled in or (iii) that is not accompanied by the necessary documents, as applicable, will be disregarded by the Company. In this case, if the shareholder has chosen to deliver the ballot directly to Petrobras (as per item 4.3), he/she will be informed of the rejection of his/her ballot via the indicated e-mail address.
5. Postal and electronic address to send the ballot paper, if the shareholder wishes to deliver the document directly to the company.
Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro / RJ - Brazil, to the attention of the Individual Investor Relations Department - Shareholder Support
6. Indication of the institution contracted by the company to provide the bookkeeping service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, telephone and contact person.
Address: Banco Bradesco branches in national territory
e-mail: dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br
Tel: 0800-701-1616
Contact: Maurício Bartalini Tempeste
4
VOTING MANIFESTATION - Please mark your choice of vote with an "X".
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
1. [ON only] I- Proposal for the Revision of additional requirements of unblemished reputation for members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council and inclusion of these requirements in the Policy for the Nomination of Members of the Senior Management and Fiscal Council.
] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. [ON only] II. Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 13, caput, and 43 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Second Call of Meeting
3. [Only ON] In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may the voting instructions included in this ballot form be considered also for the second call of Meeting?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[City], [month] [day], 2020.
________________________________
Shareholder's Name (certified signature) CPF / CNPJ:
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 07:37:08 UTC