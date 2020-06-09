Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : EGM - Distance Votim Form - 07/09/2020

4. Guidelines for sending the form

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting may:

fill in and send this form directly to the Company; or relay completion instructions to suitable service providers, according to the following guidelines:

4.1 Exercise of distance voting rights using a custodian

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use de distance voting via their custodian agent shall relay their voting instructions according to the rules defined by the sub-custodian, which forwards said voting manifestations to the [B]3Central Depository. For such, shareholders shall contact their custody agents to check the proper procedures.

According to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, shareholders shall relay ballot form completion instructions to their custody agents up to seven days before the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be held, namely, until 07/02/2020 (inclusive), except if a different term is defined by their custody agents.

Petrobras has up to three days from ballot form receipt to inform shareholders that submitted documents are eligible for the vote to be considered valid, or to warn of the need for correction and resubmission of the ballot form or accompanying documents, stating their period of receipt within up to seven days before the Shareholders' Meeting.

It should be noted that, as ordered by CVM Instruction no. 481/09, upon receiving shareholder voting instructions through their respective custody agents, the [B]3Central Depository shall disregard any conflicting instructions in connection to the same deliberation that were issued by the same enrollment number in CPF (natural persons) or CNPJ (legal entities).

4.2. Exercise of distance voting rights using a book-entry share administrator

Shareholders holding book-entry shares can exercise their right to vote using Banco Bradesco, which is the managing institution for Petrobras' Book-Entry Shares system. In this case, the shareholder/representative shall deliver the duly completed distance voting ballot form at any Banco Bradesco branch.

According to CVM Instruction 481/09, the shareholder must deliver the ballot up to 7 (seven) days before the date of the Meeting, i.e. up to and including 07/02/2020, unless a different deadline is established by Branco Bradesco.

4.3. Exercise of distance voting via direct remittance of ballot form by shareholders to Petrobras

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote use the distance voting may, alternatively, do it directly to the Company, the following documents must be remitted to Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil, care of the